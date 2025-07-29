How to get bombardier parts and boiling glands in Grounded 2

You need to find bombardier parts and boiling glands in Grounded 2 if you want to craft sizzling-resistant gear. Similar to the chill you can get in the Picnic Table Cooler or the gas ailment from the Trash Can, sizzling is a fire-based ailment that'll damage your health in areas like the Fire Pit, or when facing certain enemies, including the one you have to kill for these materials, funnily enough.

Considering you have to kill gas-inflicting stinkbugs to get gas-resistant gear, that's not all that strange, though. Here, I'll run through how to get bombardier parts and boiling glands, plus provide a couple of locations close to your likely initial base that are easy to grab.

Grounded 2 bombardier part and boiling gland location

Image 1 of 4 Entrance and Ice Cream Cart border location (Image credit: Obsidian) Snack table location (Image credit: Obsidian) Avoid the bombardier beetle's AoE attacks (Image credit: Obsidian) Harvest the parts from the bug corpse (Image credit: Obsidian)

You can get bombardier parts and boiling glands in Grounded 2 if you kill and harvest bombardier beetles. These medium-sized green-backed bugs aren't too tricky to fight, but they spit acid which inflicts the sizzling ailment, so you'll want to keep clear of their AoEs and only attack when you can.

There are two bombardier beetles close to the Ranger Outpost: Snackbar, where you'll likely set up your first base:

Directly to the southeast of Ranger Outpost: Snackbar on the stone path that borders the Entrance and Ice Cream Cart regions. On the south end of the table to the north of the Snackbar Front region. Use the plastic cutlery underneath the table to climb up.

They should be easy to identify since they're quite big bugs, though watch out, since they're hostile and will attack when you get close. Once you've defeated one, you can harvest it for bombardier parts, as well as a chance at a boiling gland.

One thing I noticed is that the resource scanner for bombardier parts seems very inconsistent, and many of the markers that appear around the Ranger Outpost: Snackbar simply aren't there. That said, we've confirmed that bombardier beetles appear at both of the locations mentioned above, and since they respawn daily, that should get you enough parts for any sizzling-resistant armour, like the Sizzling Robes, that you want to craft early on.

Later on, you can also find tons of bombardiers on the stone bricks around the Statue region. In fact, they'll (try to) rain down gloop on you when you first enter the area since you have to navigate through the brick maze beneath them.