Working out how to build a workbench in Grounded 2 is one of the first hurdles you'll come across in the miniaturised survival game. After exploring the first areas of the park, you'll have acquired all sorts of fancy bug bits and materials to craft new gear, but when you look at them, it'll say they require a workbench. Strange, considering there's no workbench option in the build menu.

It's a bit confusing, but you'll have to analyse one specific material before you can build a workbench, and it's likely not one you'd never even have thought of bringing to the resource analyser. All that said, here's how to unlock the workbench schematic in Grounded 2 and build one for yourself so you can get crafting some gear.

How to unlock the workbench in Grounded 2

Image 1 of 3 You'll need a grass plank to unlock the workbench (Image credit: Obsidian) Carry it to the resource analyser (Image credit: Obsidian) You'll need three grass planks to craft the bench (Image credit: Obsidian)

To unlock the workbench for crafting in Grounded 2, you'll have to analyse a grass llank at a resource analyser, which you can find in a Ranger Outpost. The first proper one of these you'll visit is Ranger Outpost: Snackbar, and it has lots of grass outside, which you'll need to chop down to get said grass plank.

Find one of the plentiful grass stalks and hold E to chop it down. It'll break up into a load of grass planks, so just nab one by pressing E and then carry it to the resource analyser. This process is a little strange since the grass plank won't fit in your inventory, but essentially, you just carry it over to the analyser, interact with E, and then pick the grass plank at the bottom of the list to research it, unlocking the workbench schematic.

To craft a workbench, you'll need:

Three grass planks

Four sprigs

Two sap

You'll already have found plenty of sprigs—the little two-leaf stems sprouting from the ground—and sap is easy to recognise as the small brown orbs you find clinging to wood and roots. Lastly, you'll need three of those grass planks, so stack them on top of each other the same way you carried the previous and carry them over to the building site to complete your workbench.