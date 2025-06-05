One bored GTA 6 fan managed to recreate Jason's house in Far Cry 5 Arcade, and it's almost a shot-for-shot recreation

Ever since Rockstar dropped the second GTA 6 trailer on us out of nowhere, dedicated fans have been combing through it. Some found minuscule mistakes, but mistakes nevertheless, and others have just decided to use it as inspiration.

The opening scene of GTA 6's second trailer shows Jason fixing some leaks in the roof of his house, then later on in the trailer, after he's done all the necessities like weightlifting, buying beer, and collecting Lucia from prison we see another couple of glimpses of the house.

Fresh-War5908 used these two momentary shots to then make an almost identical house to Jason's: "I recreated Jason's house using Far Cry 5 Arcade." It's a very impressive recreation, as at first glance the outside of the house looks nearly identical to what's shown in the trailer. I couldn't actually tell which one was from the trailer and which one was the recreation at first, with the only obvious difference being the colour of the wood stain.

Although it is slightly easier to spot differences when looking at the inside of both builds. For one, the couch is different. In fact, most of the furniture is slightly off, but most of it is as close as it could possibly be to the real deal. The layout is also spot on, with the glass wall being pretty much identical to the one in the trailer.

Apart from being generally impressed with the build, most people in the comments are just reflecting on Far Cry 5: "It's amazing how good Far Cry 5 looks, even without stuff like ray tracing." I have to admit that after reflecting on the likeness my first thought was that I didn't know Far Cry 5 could look this good.

But this creation is far from the most exciting or impressive thing to be made in Far Cry Arcade. Far Cry 5's map editing tools have borne some challenging creations. Players were pumping out custom maps like it was nothing just weeks after its launch, with scenarios like John Wick home invasion, a hole in the ground, or a Legend of Zelda adventure all ready to play.

Fresh-War5908's may not be as immersive as any of these but I think it's still just as impressive. If anything it demonstrates the dedication of some GTA 6 fans and how desperately everyone wants this game to be released, the sooner the better.