Charting the GTA 6 map: Vice City, Ambrosia, and everything in between
The cities, parks, and wildlife of fictional Florida.
While new, the GTA 6 map isn't an entirely unfamiliar destination. The Florida-inspired state of Leonida is home to places we've visited in Grand Theft Auto before, like Vice City, and other areas inspired by Miami's neighbors. Sure, it's been a couple of decades since Rockstar's last adventure there, but the scale and influence of its PS2-era heists loom over the series like a nostalgic hangover from a damn good night out.
The return voyage comes with years of will-they-or-won't-they anticipation and a delay, making it hard not to scour every official GTA 6 screenshot or trailer for a hidden detail. After all, those fancy GTA 6 cars are nothing without a world worth exploring, and Rockstar's 2026 sequel certainly looks like an ambitious trip back to Vice City in need of obsessive cartographers.
Confirmed GTA 6 map locations
The reveal trailer introduced the setting, but it wasn't until GTA 6 Trailer 2 that we saw a more detailed dossier on where Rockstar will take console players (and hopefully us) next year. So far, we've got six confirmed locations for the GTA 6 map, including some you may vaguely recognize from playing the 2002 game…or by visiting Florida.
Vice City
Inspired by real-life Miami proper, Vice City is home to Tisha-Wocka flea market, Little Cuba, the Vice City Port, and Ocean Beach. Leonida's sunny vacation capital is easily its most notable, with some early clips harkening back to the OG's Ocean View Hotel and Vice City International Airport.
Mount Kalaga National Park
Mount Kalaga sits on Leonida's northern border, and Rockstar notes it "offers prime hunting, fishing, and off-road trails." That's not a confirmation you can do any of those things, but what better way to cement its RPG-lite status than adding a fishing minigame?
Historically GTA hasn't offered much diversity in its flora or fauna, but GTA 5 and GTA Online changed that by adding dogs, sharks, deer, coyotes, mountain lions, and cows. Most of those are packed into Senora National Park, so maybe another local wildlife destination bodes well for even more GTA 6 animals.
Grassrivers
Speaking of animals, the GTA 6 Grasslands are described as a home for more "deadlier predators and weirder discoveries" than just its gators. Who's to say what that entails, but damn near every screenshot of the wetlands in Rockstar's gallery includes a gator (or several). Take it as a bit of advice for visiting both the real Everglades and GTA's Grasslands—don't get too cozy near any substantial body of water. Especially if you can't see the bottom.
Leonida Keys
The Florida Keys sit just to the south of Miami and the Everglades, so we're assuming that's Vice City in the distance while looking at the Leonida Keys screenshots. The waters are a far cry from the muddy, gator-infested mangroves elsewhere, but it's still "some of the most beautiful and dangerous waters in all of America."
Sure, that could be a warning about local drug trade baddies, but there's definitely a shark waiting to snack on drunk party-goers in one screenshot. We're manifesting more sharks in GTA.
Ambrosia
Ambrosia sounds like the classic American one-company town where a single industrial entity employs and controls the whole shebang. In GTA 6, the Allied Crystal sugar refinery does all the employing, while the Final Chapter biker gang "provides almost everything else." Whatever that means, we're assuming it's no good, as Rockstar says Ambrosia is where "the battle for health and wealth" in Leonida begins.
Port Gellhorn
As "Leonida's forgotten coast," Port Gellhorn doesn't sound like it's faring much better than Ambrosia. It's a former vacation hotspot feeling the economic strife, packed with "cheap motels, shut-down attractions, and empty strip malls." The instability must've paved the way for more predatory industries because drugs, alcohol, and energy drinks are Gellhorn's primary moneymakers in GTA 6.
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her usual weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
