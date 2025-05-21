'That's it, pre-order cancelled': GTA 6 investigators have managed to find the one slip-up in the second trailer, and it's pretty illuminating

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

GTA 6's second trailer surprised us just as much as its first, but now the initial shock's worn off, fans are combing through the impressive three-minute trailer and really putting it under a microscope to see if there's anything out of sorts, and they've actually found something.

"Light appears before gunshot," Cat_With_Banana96 says. "Don't know if someone already noticed it, but wanted to mention it." This is then followed by three screenshots depicting Jason shooting a handgun out of a car, with the slip-up coming from a light shining on Jason's face before the flash of the gunshot.

The scene is only one second long, but apparently it's enough to make a mark. I guess it'll seem longer if you're watching everything at 0.25 playback speed while admiring the bubbly beers.

Now that players have found a chink in Rockstar's armour they are taking full advantage of it. The replies are full of players saying things like "That's it, pre-order cancelled", "Literally unplayable", and "I can't believe this garbage".

Obviously, these are all just jokey comments that poke fun at a mistake in what is a very detailed and precise trailer, but given how many times Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick has said that Rockstar's goal is to reach perfection, I think a couple of nudges and jokes are ok.

But I think we can forgive them for this, considering how good the rest of the trailer is. I, for one, had only just convinced myself that the delay wasn't a big deal and I wasn't too excited for GTA 6, so I could wait another six months. After watching the trailer, though, I lost all my chill and wanted to play it that very second.

The second trailer also showed off more of Jason and Lucia's relationship and what the story will look like. They're GTA's version of Bonnie and Clyde, and we got to see what an average day in their life looks like: Swamp chases, helicopter fights, and some heavy petting. It was enough to make me actually invested in the new protagonists, so much so that I really hope they don't follow in the footsteps of the real Bonnie and Clyde, I like them too much now.