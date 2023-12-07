From Coquette to the Cheetah Classic, here are all the GTA 6 cars we spotted in the trailer

It may be a little early for an official GTA 6 cars list but there's nothing stopping us from scrutinising every frame from the new trailer to see if we can spot any familiar vehicles.

While you might have other questions about GTA 6 , such as the characters you can play, whether radio stations will be replaced by playlists, and how big the map is, it eventually all comes back to the cars you can drive around in. Whether that's speeding away from cops, cruising to some tunes along the beachfront, or simply getting from Point A to Point B, knowing ahead of time which vehicles you might expect to see helps bring the game to life in your mind, even if we're not getting a PC release any time soon .

So if you're ready to jump on the hype train—or slam your foot on the accelerator if you're already on it—here are the GTA 6 cars we think we've spotted so far.

Every GTA 6 car we've spotted so far

To be clear, these cars still need to be confirmed for GTA 6. Some of them appear very briefly and you don't always get to see all the details that would allow you to conclusively identify the make and model. Still, it's fun to see how many familiar cars you think you can spot:

I've listed the ones I've identified below, in the order they appear in the trailer.

Grotti Furia

This one is easy to miss if you're looking at the woman in the foreground. The car's moving so it's a little blurry but the tail light is distinct enough to be able to identify it as the snazzy supercar.

Schyster PMP

This one was a little harder to pin down. You get a good look at this green vehicle as you drive by, but it was only after a lot of digging that I settled on the Schyster PMP—though it has a more modern design than its GTA 4 counterpart.

Comet S2 Cabrio

This one was an easy catch. The absurdly narrow tail lights and the grill just above them—is it a grill?—easily give away the identity of this two-door convertible.

Cheetah Classic

Another easy spot, the huge grill on the back, and the narrow rear window makes this classic sports car another one for the list. The license plate spells out "cheetah" too, so it was just a case of recalling the model.

Gauntlet Hellfire

Now we start venturing into the less obvious vehicles. This one is partially obscured by other traffic but the divots in the bottom of the tail lights are good enough to nail down the make of this particular muscle car.

Grotti Carbonizzare

The angular tail lights and the shape of the rear window make this car relatively easy to identify in the crowd. It may be partially obscured by the door of the car behind it, but it's given the game away, nonetheless.

Schafter V12

Another of the blink-and-you'll-miss-it car types from the trailer. This one could be dismissed as any old vehicle, but you get a good look at the front grill and headlights as it drives down the road, making me almost certain it's the luxury 4-door sedan.