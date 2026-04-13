The voice of GTA 5's Lester wonders if GTA 6 'can't make the same splash as previous games' because the world is just so weird now

The Grand Theft Auto series has taken us to many corners of the United States, giving us somewhat satirical glimpses into a ridiculously violent, weird, and exaggerated world. But it's been 13 years since GTA 5 was released, and a lot has changed since then.

So much has changed, in fact, that Lester's voice actor from GTA 5, Jay Klaitz, seems to think that "the impact is taken out of GTA 6's initial landing" thanks to just how weird the world has become (via GamesRadar).

(Image credit: Rockstar)

"Don't get me wrong," Klaitz says in an interview with El Dorado. "It's still fucking GTA. It's going to be massive. People will lose their shit. It's going to be huge, obviously. But it's a different world to the one 13 years ago when the last one came out. I mean, it's a very different world than it was even a year ago."

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GTA 6 is set in the modern made-up state of Leonida which is based on Florida, including locations like Vice City and areas based on the Everglades, the Florida Keys, and more rural places like national parks. There's only been a couple of glimpses into what this will manifest into, but pretty much everything we've seen in these shows GTA 6 taking on the spiritual manifestation of 'The Florida Man', and the curse energy that exudes.

The first GTA 6 trailer depicts Leonida in all of its chaotic wonder. Complete with flashy concerts, pool top parties, alligator infested gardens, and a bunch of clips you'd probably watch on World Star. It seems as if there's plenty of ammo in Rockstar's arsenal as-is, but Klaitz points out yet again that what was ridiculous a decade ago doesn't really hit the same level nowadays.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 - YouTube Watch On

"What seemed so far-fetched and insane just a short while ago now feels like just another day," Klaitz adds. "So maybe GTA 6 can't make that same splash as previous games, what we see happening in the real world is definitely going to make it harder for a GTA game to work those angles.

"That said, I don't know. Maybe that's bullshit. I know there will be plenty of commentary and satire woven into it. There's a lot of the Florida Man stuff and lots of territory like that still to cover."

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The world may be an ever-increasingly strange and depressing place to live in, and that may make what we'll encounter in GTA 6 less wacky, but I'm still not worried. I have a feeling that GTA 6 will still come out with some S-tier lines and characters, it's just a matter of how the devs manage to do it.