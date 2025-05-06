GTA 6 got a second trailer with more screen time for both of its protagonists just in time for all of us to numb the pain of it being delayed

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) finally got a second trailer, pretty much out of the blue, and while it may be short, I'll take pretty much anything right about now after the news that it won't be releasing until 2026.

Instead of giving us a wider take on life in Florida, this trailer opts for a more focused view on the two main characters of the upcoming game, Lucia and Jason. It all starts with Jason living out what I can only imagine is an average day in his life, lifting weights, drinking beer, and robbing a liquor store. But then he goes to pick up the Bonnie to his Clyde, Lucia, who's just out of prison.

Yes, chances are we're watching what will be essentially the tutorial for GTA6. You'll start as Jason, run a few errands and pick up Lucia on her prison release, and then the game focuses on the couple getting on the up and up.

We get more of an idea of how these two interact with one another and a slight glimpse of what the story could revolve around. I heard the words "a new life" uttered a couple of times, which makes me think they're going to start off fresh, probably by robbing more people, but that'll only be a means to an end.

But otherwise the whole thing looks really fucking cool. Just when I managed to convince myself that I'm not actually that excited for GTA 6, to try and numb the pain of the delay, Rockstar goes and releases a trailer like this, which manages to make me just as amped for GTA 6 as I was when the first trailer released back in 2023.