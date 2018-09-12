The best GTA 5 mods

Since its PC launch in 2015, Grand Theft Auto 5 has been flooded with thousands of user-made mods—so much so, this is our third fourth fifth run at adding to our already extensive list.

On the last page , we'll tell you what you need to install your mods. This article was originally published on May 6, 2015, updated and republished on September 17, 2015, again on September 16, 2016, once more on July 28, 2017, and again on March 8, 2018. Needless to say, we're always updating it so please do check back later for more. If you're after GTA 5 cheats for PC, we have that covered too.

A warning before we start: As last year's OpenIV carry on outlined, Rockstar has clarified its stance on modding and has said it does not ban players for modding their single-player game . With that in mind, don't ever use mods in GTA Online, and, to play it safe, don't join GTA Online with single-player mods installed. If GTA Online is your bread and butter, see our guide for how to make money in GTA Online.

Natural Vision Remastered

Inspired by the realistic graphics of games like Forza Horizon 3 and Watch Dogs, Natural Vision Remastered is an ambitious and impressive GTA 5 visual overhaul mod. Razed, the mod's creator, has worked tirelessly to bring it together—having spent over 1,200 hours (50 full days) of work on the project, and having pored over 40 hours of video footage research, hundreds of photographs, and having wandered down the real life streets of Los Angeles and neighbouring settlement Salton Sea via Google Street Maps more times than he can recall.

Shortly after this list was last updated, Razed reworked NVR. As you might've guessed, GTA 5's most impressive visual overhaul mod looks even better after an extensive update.

After Hours SP

The After Hours SP mod brings GTA Online's titular nightclub update to GTA 5's singleplayer mode. Once installed, players can select the decor and DJ within their clubs in real-time by activating a menu at reception, but cannot promote their venues in the same way the multiplayer campaign allows. Which is almost certainly a good thing.

Morevoer, After Hours SP lets you upload and play custom music for your dedicated revellers. Check out Franklin shaking his bum to Drake's One Dance (a song otherwise not part of GTA 5's soundtrack) above.

Realistic Damage System

Sick of playing Michael, Trevor and Franklin like tea bags? Realistic Damage System provides a more realistic injury experience. Nerve damage, heart attacks, internal bleeding, collapsed lungs, limb-targeting—it's all there, determined by five states of wounds and bleeding: None, Light, Medium, Heavy and Deadly.

Creator SH42913 says their mod is designed to "totally change gameplay [to] make it more realistic and hardcore". Chris learned this the hard way.

Warfare MOD

Zanzou's GTA 5 Warfare mod adds 20v20 military-themed showdowns that must be seen to be believed. Go on, check some of 'em out above.

As shown, skirmishes can incorporate tanks, choppers and other vehicles for maximum chaos—while battlegrounds can range from yachts to full Los Santos districts. There's also a survival mode, which pits you against an infinitely spawning number of baddies. Come ahead.

Complex Control

Complex Control adds 100 unique character skins, 55 unique and balanced abilities, roguelite, permadeath and battle royale mechanics, and is the work of over 1,500 hours of solo development. In short: THEAETIK's Complex Control transforms the face of GTA 5 entirely.

With procedural gameplay and permanent progression, it really is in a league of its own. Marvel at its trailer above.



