Honkai: Star Rail Saber materials and kit

Saber is part of the Fate/Stay Night collaboration happening in version 3.4 of Honkai: Star Rail. Unfortunately, you can't claim her for free like Archer. Yeah, I'm pretty bummed about that too. Sorry Saber, looks like it's over before your banner even begins—I have a Sunday rerun to save for.

To make her the best she can be, you'll need to collect all of Saber's Ascension materials and Trace materials first. Make sure you take a nosy at Saber's kit and Eidolons too, to see if her playstyle sounds worth some extra banner pulls or not.

Keep in mind that all information on this page is sourced from beta leaks found on honeyhunterworld and hakush, so stats and skill descriptions are almost guaranteed to change before Saber's actual release. Don't worry, this page will be updated right up until Saber's release in version 3.4, so keep checking back if you want a clearer picture of what her final kit will look like.

Saber's ascension materials in Honkai: Star Rail

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Saber's ascension materials in Star Rail are:

15 Thief’s Instinct

15 Usurper’s Scheme

15 Conqueror’s Will

65 A Glass of the Besotted Era

308,000 credits

You need to take on the 'Shape of Gloam' Stagnant Shadow boss to collect A Glass of the Besotted Era. Whereas killing Antimatter Legion enemies, taking on certain Golden Calyxes, and collecting the right assignment rewards are the best ways to get Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, and Conqueror’s Will.

You can also take advantage of the Omni-Synthesizer to exchange other materials to get what you need to ascend Saber instead. This is a good way to save Trailblaze Power and fuel if you've just finished a recent farming spree, or have a lot of extra materials rattling about your inventory.

Saber's trace materials in Honkai: Star Rail

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Saber's trace materials in a Star Rail are:

8 Tracks of Destiny

12 Destroyer’s Final Road

18 Borisin Teeth

41 Thief’s Instinct

56 Usurper’s Scheme

58 Conqueror’s Will

69 Lupitoxin Sawteeth

139 Moon Rage Fang

Three million credits

This is the total you need to bring all of Saber's traces to their max levels. So you don't actually have to farm this much if you're not interested in maxing out her skills and passive boosts.

As for the materials not mentioned in the section above: Destroyer’s Final Road is obtained from the 'Supply Zone' Echo of War, and farming the 'Scalegorge Waterscape' Bud of Destruction (Crimson Calyx) is the best way to get Borisin Teeth, Lupitoxin Sawteeth, and Moon Rage Fang.

Again, you can use the Omni-Synthesizer to exchange other things to get these trace materials, but you can't use the Omni-Synthesizer to get Tracks of Destiny. These are obtained by taking part in events, the Simulated Universe, spending your currencies at the Embers Exchange and Starlight Exchange shops, and levelling up the battle pass.

Saber's kit in Honkai: Star Rail

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Saber is a five-star Wind attacker of the Destruction path. A little rude to introduce her at the same time that Blade—another five-star Wind attacker of the Destruction path—is getting a buff. Here's hoping it's a good buff that can keep up with Saber's kit!

That said, not all characters of the same path or element play the same, so to help you understand how she works, here's Saber's kit:

Basic Attack (Invisible Air: Barrier of the Wind King) - Saber deals Wind damage equal to 50% of her Attack to one designated enemy.

(Invisible Air: Barrier of the Wind King) - Saber deals Wind damage equal to 50% of her Attack to one designated enemy. Enhanced Basic Attack (Release, the Golden Scepter) - Saber gains two Core Resonances and deals Wind damage equal to 75% of her Attack to all enemies. If there are one/two enemies on the field, Saber deals additional Wind damage equal to 35%/75% of her Attack to all enemies.

(Release, the Golden Scepter) - Saber gains two Core Resonances and deals Wind damage equal to 75% of her Attack to all enemies. If there are one/two enemies on the field, Saber deals additional Wind damage equal to 35%/75% of her Attack to all enemies. Skill (Strike Air: Hammer of the Wind King) - Saber deals Wind damage equal to 75% of her Attack to one designated enemy, and deals Wind damage equal to 38% of her Attack to enemies adjacent to them. If Saber is currently holding Core Resonance, and consuming it after using this Skill will fully regenerate her energy, then the damage multiplier for this Skill usage is increased and she immediately consumes all Core Resonances to fully regenerate energy. Otherwise, Saber immediately gains two Core Resonances. Each Core Resonance increases the damage multiplier for this Skill's usage by 7%.

(Strike Air: Hammer of the Wind King) - Saber deals Wind damage equal to 75% of her Attack to one designated enemy, and deals Wind damage equal to 38% of her Attack to enemies adjacent to them. If Saber is currently holding Core Resonance, and consuming it after using this Skill will fully regenerate her energy, then the damage multiplier for this Skill usage is increased and she immediately consumes all Core Resonances to fully regenerate energy. Otherwise, Saber immediately gains two Core Resonances. Each Core Resonance increases the damage multiplier for this Skill's usage by 7%. Ultimate (Excalibur) - Saber deals Wind damage equal to 140% of her Attack to all enemies. Then, she deals Wind damage equal to 55% of her Attack to one random enemy 10 times. After using her Ultimate, Saber's next basic attack is enhanced to 'Release, the Golden Scepter', and you can't use anything but this attack in your next turn.

(Excalibur) - Saber deals Wind damage equal to 140% of her Attack to all enemies. Then, she deals Wind damage equal to 55% of her Attack to one random enemy 10 times. After using her Ultimate, Saber's next basic attack is enhanced to 'Release, the Golden Scepter', and you can't use anything but this attack in your next turn. Talent (Dragon Reactor Core) - Saber obtains one Core Resonance point when entering battle. And when any ally target uses an Ultimate, Saber's damage dealt is increased by 20% for two turns, with Saver obtaining three Core Resonance points. Consuming one Core Resonance point will regenerate a fixed amount of 10 energy for Saber.

(Dragon Reactor Core) - Saber obtains one Core Resonance point when entering battle. And when any ally target uses an Ultimate, Saber's damage dealt is increased by 20% for two turns, with Saver obtaining three Core Resonance points. Consuming one Core Resonance point will regenerate a fixed amount of 10 energy for Saber. Technique (Behold, the King of Knights) - Saber's Attack increases by 35% for two turns, and she gets two Core Resonances at the start of the next battle.

(Behold, the King of Knights) - Saber's Attack increases by 35% for two turns, and she gets two Core Resonances at the start of the next battle. Bonus ability one (Crown of the Star) - When using her Skill, Saber's Crit Damage is increased by 50% for two turns.

(Crown of the Star) - When using her Skill, Saber's Crit Damage is increased by 50% for two turns. Bonus ability two (Blessing of the Lake) - Saber can accumulate up to 120 excess energy, and after using her Ultimate, the excess energy is cleared and a corresponding amount is regenerated. When the battle starts, if Saber's energy is below 40%, she regenerates it to 40%.

(Blessing of the Lake) - Saber can accumulate up to 120 excess energy, and after using her Ultimate, the excess energy is cleared and a corresponding amount is regenerated. When the battle starts, if Saber's energy is below 40%, she regenerates it to 40%. Bonus ability three (Knight of the Dragon) - Saber's Crit Rate is increased by 20%. Also, when Saber enters battle and uses an enhanced basic attack, she obtains Mana Burst. If Saber has both Mana Burst and Core Resonance at the same time, she can fully regenerate her energy after using a Skill, consuming Mana Burst to allow allies to recover one Skill Point while allowing Saber to immediately take action.

The percentages above are calculated from Saber's level one skills.

To break Saber's kit down into its simplest terms: more Core Resonances equals more damage. You accumulate Core Resonances by using Saber's enhanced basic attack, skill, technique, when entering battle, and when an ally uses their ultimate. So Saber benefits from being on teams with allies who use their ultimate a lot, as they not only give her more Core Resonances when activating an ultimate, they also increase her personal damage.

Also, remember that after you use Saber's ultimate, her next attack is fixed as being 'Release, the Golden Scepter', essentially enhancing it into a skill that you don't have to use skill points on.

There's a few things you have to balance with Saber's energy regeneration and timing as well, but as she can store energy past her maximum amount, taking advantage of these additional buffs shouldn't be as hard as it initially seems.

Saber's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

(Image credit: miHoYo)

If you've got a fat stack of Stellar Jade burning a hole in your virtual pockets, then getting Eidolons by pulling multiple copies of Saber on her Banner is something you might want to consider.

However, for the average player, I'd advise against going for Eidolons, as your pulls are often better spent on getting a character's weapon, or saving them for another character. That said, it's completely up to you!

If it helps make a decision, here's Saber's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail: