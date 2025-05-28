Honkai: Star Rail Archer materials and kit
Everything you need to know about Archer's kit, Eidolons, plus ascension and trace materials.
Archer is part of the Fate/Stay Night collaboration happening in version 3.4 of Honkai: Star Rail, and you can claim one free copy of him right up until the end of version 3.6. Dr Ratio sends his nod of approval, I'm sure.
To make him the best he can be, you'll need to collect all of Archer's Ascension materials and Trace materials first. Make sure you take a nosy at Archer's kit and Eidolons too, to see if his playstyle sounds worth some extra banner pulls or not.
Keep in mind that all information on this page is sourced from beta leaks found on honeyhunterworld and hakush, so stats and skill descriptions are almost guaranteed to change before Archer's actual release. Don't worry, this page will be updated right up until Archer's release in version 3.4, so keep checking back if you want a clearer picture of what his final kit will look like.
Archer's ascension materials in Honkai: Star Rail
Archer's ascension materials in Star Rail are:
- 15 Extinguished Core
- 15 Glimmering Core
- 15 Squirming Core
- 65 Darkveil Moonlight
- 308,000 credits
You need to take on the 'Shape of Gelidmoon' Stagnant Shadow boss to collect Darkveil Moonlight. Whereas killing Fragmentum monsters, taking on certain Golden Calyxes, and collecting the right assignment rewards are the best ways to get Extinguished Core, Glimmering Core, and Squirming Core.
You can also take advantage of the Omni-Synthesizer to exchange other materials to get what you need to ascend Archer instead. This is a good way to save Trailblaze Power and fuel if you've just finished a recent farming spree, or have a lot of extra materials rattling about your inventory.
Archer's trace materials in Honkai: Star Rail
Archer's trace materials in a Star Rail are:
- 8 Tracks of Destiny
- 12 Guardian’s Lament
- 18 Meteoric Bullet
- 41 Extinguished Core
- 56 Glimmering Core
- 58 Squirming Core
- 69 Destined Expiration
- 139 Countertemporal Shot
- Three million credits
This is the total you need to bring all of Archer's traces to their max levels. So you don't actually have to farm this much if you're not interested in maxing out his skills and passive boosts.
As for the materials not mentioned in the section above: Guardian’s Lament is obtained from the 'End of the Eternal Freeze' Echo of War, and farming the 'SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue' Bud of Hunt (Crimson Calyx) is the best way to get Meteoric Bullet, Destined Expiration, and Countertemporal Shot.
Again, you can use the Omni-Synthesizer to exchange other things to get these trace materials, but you can't use the Omni-Synthesizer to get Tracks of Destiny. These are obtained by taking part in events, the Simulated Universe, spending your currencies at the Embers Exchange and Starlight Exchange shops, and levelling up the battle pass.
Archer's kit in Honkai: Star Rail
Archer is a five-star Quantum attacker of the Hunt path, breaking Star Rail's streak of only having women Quantum characters. Congrats Archer! Welcome to the gals' mono Quantum teams.
Not all characters of the same path or element play the same, however, so to help you understand how he works, here's Archer's kit:
- Basic Attack (Kanshou and Bakuya) - Archer deals Quantum damage equal to 50% of his Attack to one designated enemy.
- Skill (Caladbolg: Fake Spiral Sword) - Archer enters the Circuit Connection state and deals Quantum damage equal to 200% of his Attack to one designated enemy target. In the Circuit Connection state, Archer's turn doesn't end after he uses his Skill, and the damage dealt by his Skill is increased by 60%. This effect can be stacked up to two times, and lasts until Archer exits the Circuit Connection state. After actively using his Skill five times, or when there are insufficient Skill Points, using Archer's Skill again causes him to exit the Circuit Connection state and ends his turn. Archer also exits the Circuit Connection state after all enemies have been defeated in each wave.
- Alternative Skill (End) - Exits the Circuit Connection state and ends the turn.
- Ultimate (Unlimited Blade Works) - Archer deals Quantum damage equal to 720% of his Attack to one designated enemy and gains two Charges, up to a maximum of four Charges.
- Talent (Mind's Eye - True) - When Archer's teammate attacks an enemy target, he consumes one Charge and immediately launches a Follow-up attack on the primary target, dealing Quantum damage equal to 120% of his Attack. One Skill Point is also recovered.
- Technique (Clairvoyance) - Archer immediately attacks the enemy, and after entering combat, he deals Quantum damage equal to 200% of his Attack to all enemies, and gains one Charge.
- Bonus ability one (Guardian) - After allies gain a Skill Point, if there are four Skill Points or more, Archer's Crit Damage increases by 60% for one turn.
- Bonus ability two (Hero of Justice) - When Archer enters battle, he gains one Charge.
- Bonus ability three (Projection Magecraft) - When Archer is on the field, the maximum Skill Point limit is increased by one.
The percentages above are calculated from Archer's level one skills.
Summed up, Archer is a single-target attacker who can use his skill up to five times in a single turn, as long as you have the required skill points to do so. This is similar to how Imbibitor Lunae plays. So you'll want to play Archer in teams where allies use their skill points as little as possible, or with characters like Sparkle who increase the amount of skill points you have.
Archer also consumes Charges to launch a follow-up attack when an ally hits an enemy, with Charges built up by using his ultimate, technique, and when entering battle (as long as his third 'Projection Magecraft' bonus ability is unlocked).
All in all, Archer's kit is pretty simple to understand and play. A blessing when compared to some other characters out there (I'm looking at you and your annoying Speed requirements, Aglaea).
Archer's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail
If you've got a fat stack of Stellar Jade burning a hole in your virtual pockets, then getting Eidolons by pulling multiple copies of Archer on his banner is something you might want to consider.
However, for the average player, I'd advise against going for Eidolons, as your pulls are often better spent on getting a five-star weapon, or saving them for another character entirely.
If it helps make a decision, here are Archer's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:
- The Unreached Dream (E1): After using Archer's Skill three times in a single turn, the next Skill used in the current turn will not consume Skill Points.
- The Unfulfilled Happiness (E2): The damage dealt by Archer's Ultimate is increased by 120%.
- The Untamed Will (E3): Increases the level of Archer's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of his basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.
- The Unsung Life (E4): If the target of Archer's Ultimate does not possess a Quantum weakness, then a Quantum weakness will be applied during Archer's Ultimate. Additionally the target's Quantum resistance is reduced by 10% for two turns.
- The Nameless Watch (E5): Increases the level of Archer's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.
- The Endless Pilgrimage (E6): When his turn begins, Archer immediately recovers one Skill Point for allies. The maximum stacks for the damage boost provided by his own Skill is also increased by one, and damage dealt by Archer's Skill ignores 20% of an enemy's Defense.
