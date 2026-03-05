Your main goal in Marathon is to scrounge as much loot as you can in each run and do everything you can to avoid dying and losing it all. Activities are the best way to do this, and most just require you to show up and take part. But lockbox caches? You'll need Lockbox Keys.

These special keys require a bit of effort to get, but it's worth the hassle for all the loot you can nab.

How to get Lockbox Keys in Marathon

You can get Lockbox Keys by either:

Finding them inside containers and loosely placed on top of objects

By purchasing them from the Armory once you have the Locksmith CyberAcme upgrade

Lockbox Keys are pretty rare to find out in the world, especially when you need them, but they can spawn in containers or as a loose item on top of boxes, tables, and so on. They're also small, so they're easy to overlook.

The much more direct method of getting Lockbox Keys is to buy them, but you'll need to get CyAc's Locksmith perk at rank 4 for 2,500 credits first. You can upgrade this skill later on to get higher-quality keys for different areas. With this upgrade, you can then go to the Armory before a match to purchase one from CyberAcme. The materials you'll need to buy the key change every so often, but can include things like Sparkleaf, Reclaimed Biostripping, Dermachem Packs, Plasma Filaments, and credits.

Marathon Lockbox locations

You can use Lockbox Keys to open caches, which are rooms filled with various locked chests, marked by red flares on the roof, so long as you have a key in your inventory. With no safe pocket to store a key in, you'll want to avoid dying and losing your key too.

Each locked container in the cache rooms requires a key, and it's very unlikely you'll have ten odd keys to be able to open all of them, so it's a bit of a gamble in terms of what loot you'll get. Generally, lockboxes contain valuables, salvage (crafting materials), credits, Cores, and consumables.

Spawns aren't guaranteed each match either, but I've found lockboxes in the following locations:

Perimeter

The blue building at the centre of Station

The east side large building in the east side of North Relay

The destroyed section of the main building on the western edge of South Relay

Dire Marsh