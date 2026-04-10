Nexon confirms reorganizaton at The First Berserker: Khazan developer but says it's merely 'a strategic reallocation of talent' as development winds down

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The shuffle is "not a workforce reduction or team dissolution," Nexon says, it just needs the people elsewhere.

A blood-spattered Khazan, evidently in the process of becoming the first berserker.
(Image credit: Neople)

Nexon has confirmed that it has "reorganized" the teams at The First Berserker: Khazan developer Neople, but says the changes were made not because of issues with the game's performance, but simply "to allocate resources more effectively" across ongoing projects.

The reshuffling at Neople was first reported by Korean agency Yonhap (via GamesRadar), which said (Google translated) a large number of staff on The First Berserker: Khazan had been reassigned "due to poor performance." The game had a strong launch, and currently holds a "very positive" rating on Steam across nearly 20,000 user reviews, but the report claims that sales subsequently tailed off and failed to meet expectations.

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Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

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