Nightreign's latest patch finally buffs my boy, the Executor, alongside Guardian, Revenant, and Raider

Elden Ring: Nightreign has been collecting some dust in my library recently—not for any particular reason, I got 66 hours out of the dang thing, I'm just a human being with limited time, MMOs to keep up with, and, like, chores to do (I am aware this is quitter talk).

I might, however, blow off the dust and give it another whirl, because my favourite boy, the Executor, just got a huge sweep of buffs. Oh, and also, like, Guardians and Revenants and Raiders, but who cares about that—my Sekiro-loving heart just got everything it ever wanted.

Lastly, Executor received boosts to its ultimate ability that should make it hit harder—as well as a temporary immortality window while transforming, making it a better 'oh crap' button.

Guardians are a little more straightforward—their guarding's better, go figure. Raiders are enjoying faster attacks, a new effect on their Fighter's Resolve passive that makes them hit harder after taking damage for a short time, and their Ultimate should hit in a wider area, now. And finally, Revenant's summoned spirits now scale with the levels in the Deep of Night mode, making her more useful in high-level play.

