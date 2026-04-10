Overwatch Sierra abilities and perks explained

Sierra is the 51st hero in Overwatch, coming in the Season 2: Summit update on Tuesday, April 14. Now that the story is much more central to Overwatch's updates, Sierra plays into the current narrative unfolding in the Reign of Talon year-long theme. In fact, her reveal trailer showed her facing off against Emre and Freyja in an attempt to thwart a Talon operation in the Grand Mesa outpost.

While she's more or less Sojourn-meets-Widowmaker, Sierra's got a very fun and fast-paced kit. And, providing you can hit her Tracking Shot, you'll benefit from auto-aim bullets. What's not to like about that? Unless you're on the receiving end, of course. Only time will tell where she'll rank in our Overwatch tier list, but I doubt she'll be at the bottom.

Sierra's abilities in Overwatch

Sierra is a Recon damage hero, combining the aerial trickshots of Widowmaker and Freya, with the primary fire of Sojourn. She's not groundbreaking by any means, but she's fast-paced and no doubt lethal in the hands of those who can hit Tracking Shot regularly—Ana mains, now's your chance. You'll need to take advantage of Sierra's drone to get good angles, like reaching high ground or hopping above shields.

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Here are Sierra's abilities:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ability Type Effect Helix Rifle Primary weapon An automatic rifle that shoots in a spiral pattern, gaining accuracy the longer you fire. Tracking Shot Ability Fire a dart to mark an enemy, causing Helix Rifle shots to automatically track to them. Anchor Drone Ability Throw a drone into the air. Activate the ability again to launch towards it. Tremor Charge Ability Throw a grenade that creates a shockwave on impact. Trailblazer Ultimate Deploy a drone that flies forward and carpet bombs the area. Recon Sub-role Passive Detect enemies below half health through walls after damaging them.

Sierra's perks in Overwatch

Sierra | New Hero Gameplay Trailer | Overwatch - YouTube Watch On

Here are Sierra's perks. You can pick one minor and one major perk as you level up during each match:

Minor:

Full Flight : Increase Anchor Drone flight and grapple range by 25%.

: Increase Anchor Drone flight and grapple range by 25%. Tight Grip: Helix Rifle's bullet spread tightens 100% faster and widens 30% slower.

Major:

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Medi-Drone : Anchor Drones hold a small health pack.

: Anchor Drones hold a small health pack. Locked In: Firing Tracking Shot increases your attack speed by 20% for two seconds.

There are two perks that immediately stand out: Tight Grip and Locked In. The former makes her gun much more lethal, especially at further ranges or when you're activating your mobility (necessitating you stop firing, resetting your spread). The latter gives you a sizeable DPS boost, so long as you're hitting Tracking Shot consistently. If you'd rather more survivability, then I'd likely just swap Locked In for Medi-Drone, and keep Tight Grip.