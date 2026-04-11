They finally made an action figure of Star Wars' most evil and nasty grandma but it's already sold out

As reported by The Toyark, Hasbro recently opened preorders for an Amazon-exclusive action figure two-pack in its primo Black Series line, one that revisits the all-timer Star Wars RPG and perennial PC Gamer favorite, Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords. Unfortunately, the dang thing's already sold out.

Included in the pack is the Sith edgelord and cover art real estate hog Darth Nihilius. This nasty freak's killer character design has endured through the years, and he's memorable as something more like a Lovecraftian force of nature than a bad dude. Nihilius' metaphysical hunger was such that he'd kill entire planets just by touching down on them.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro, Lucasfilm) (Image credit: Hasbro, Lucasfilm) (Image credit: Hasbro, Lucasfilm)

The figure looks great, with a mix of cloth and plastic elements, plus the creepy suggestion of a human face under his signature death's head mask, but Nihilius isn't the main event here. This is, to my knowledge, the first official action figure we've ever gotten of Kreia, a.k.a. Darth Traya, Kotor 2's true antagonist and beloved Objectivist grandma.

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Burned first by the Jedi, then the Sith, Kreia equally loathes the pious dogma of the former and Chaotic Stupid autocannibalism of the latter. She sees in KotOR 2's Jedi Exile protagonist both a tool of revenge and discipline against those who wronged her, as well as a philosophical synthesis for the Force, a way forward that is neither Jedi nor Sith.

Before her 11th hour betrayal (Darth Traya, get it?), Kreia's also a companion in the game. She's super mean, lectures you all the time, pits your companions against each other, lies to them, lies to you, just generally wreaks havoc aboard your ship, the Ebon Hawk. She's a gaslight gatekeep girlboss of the highest order, the Black Lodge inverse of Avatar's cuddly Uncle Iroh, and perfect in every way.

It's a great sculpt on the figure, really capturing Kreia's sneering contempt of whatever she happens to be looking at, and I love that she comes with three lightsabers and clear plastic stands to make them "float"—Kreia fights with telekinetic floating sabers in your final duel. I was surprised that they gave her both hands⁠—one is cut off very early into KotOR 2⁠—but maybe her right hand is easily removed on the figure?

If you too would like a little action figure of an old crone in a black robe with three lightsabers and her creepy goth nephew, well, too bad. It looks like Amazon has already sold out on preorders. But hope springs eternal⁠—if there's enough interest, Hasbro could always make more. Good things do happen in this fallen world sometimes.