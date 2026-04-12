Wizards of the Coast is uploading the old Dungeons & Dragons cartoon if you'd like a reminder of what the 1980s were like
Watch the first 11 episodes right now.
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As if I needed more excuses to waste my time on YouTube when I could be doing literally anything else, Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast has been uploading episodes of the old D&D cartoon from the 1980s. Every Friday they show two or three episodes in a block, and they're 11 episodes into its 27-episode run so far.
The D&D cartoon's a real artifact of its time, of course. It was co-produced by Marvel Productions and animated by Toei, just like Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends and The Transformers, with which it shares a house style and cast. Peter Cullen, voice of Optimus Prime, plays the villainous Venger, while his rival Tiamat—and the heroes' pet unicorn, Uni—are both voiced by Frank Welker of Megatron fame.
Expect a certain cheapness in the sound and animation, along with low expectations of the audience's ability to keep up. Basically, it's perfect stoner fodder, though oldschool D&D heads will also enjoy spotting refugees from the Monster Manual like a dragon turtle, a beholder, and a frost giant.Article continues below
Then there's the episode where the evil Venger decides, since his plans keep being foiled by a band of meddling kids from Earth, the only way to stop them is to travel to their world's past and prevent them from being born. Which he does by trying to help Germany win World War II. The 1980s were a wild time for kid's TV.
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Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
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