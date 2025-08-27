Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 director adds another DLC teaser to the pile: 'We may be cooking'

I don't blame any of the developers behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for not immediately thinking about DLC plans just as their game exploded in popularity and hit sales numbers in the millions earlier this year. But in the last few months they've acknowledged the hunger for DLC in every way but a direct confirmation and at this point I'd just like to know if those plans are real.

In May, writer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen told a fan on Instagram that while there was "nothing concrete" in the works, the "chances are good" that we'd see DLC. But then a few days later she told the Washington Post that those comments were taken out of context and that the studio is focused on improving the base game.

A month later, the official Bluesky account reiterated those plans with a slight wink at possible "new content" coming down the line.

That brings us to a comment from director Guillaume Broche this week in an interview with YouTuber MrMattyPlays. When asked about plans to release DLC, Broche said, "There may be," and that it's "a bit too early to say."

"We may be cooking," he added with a smile that is the closest thing to a "yes" I've heard yet.

Earlier in the interview, Broche, seemingly talking about a proper sequel, said Expedition 33 is just "one of the stories we want to tell in this franchise," and that it's too soon to announce what that will be.

While he did not confirm DLC is coming, it sure sounds like the studio is already thinking about what comes next for Clair Obscur, whether that's just a sequel or some kind of expansion in the future. For a game that is being compared to Final Fantasy for its extremely satisfying turn-based combat and eccentric world, it would be a bummer for the journey to end here.



Broche recently said that he doesn't plan on expanding the team at Sandfall Interactive, preferring to keep it small, so if DLC truly is in the works, it might be a while.