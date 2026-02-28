Doom: The Dark Ages director says the upcoming DLC is 'basically like a sequel': 'It's just ginormous'

News
By published

"It's so big."

Doom: The Dark Ages, a game by id Software, image showing the Doom Slayer.
(Image credit: Future)

Doom: The Dark Ages is big. But can it get bigger? Game director Hugo Martin seems to think so, as he mentioned in the Slayers Club Live stream that went up on YouTube yesterday. While playing through the base game, Martin took a beat to say "I'm not gonna lie, the DLC is nothing like this. I can't say too much. I'm just gonna say that what I have been playing, I haven't been playing like this."

As reported by Gamesradar, Martin had a lot to say, albeit in extremely vague terms: "It's so big. Look, guys, I know that it's been, ultimately, a while since we shipped the main game and you're waiting for the DLC, but just know that it's freaking huge. It's basically like a sequel. I mean, that's what it feels like, it's just ginormous."

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.