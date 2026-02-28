Doom: The Dark Ages director says the upcoming DLC is 'basically like a sequel': 'It's just ginormous'

Doom: The Dark Ages is big. But can it get bigger? Game director Hugo Martin seems to think so, as he mentioned in the Slayers Club Live stream that went up on YouTube yesterday. While playing through the base game, Martin took a beat to say "I'm not gonna lie, the DLC is nothing like this. I can't say too much. I'm just gonna say that what I have been playing, I haven't been playing like this."

As reported by Gamesradar, Martin had a lot to say, albeit in extremely vague terms: "It's so big. Look, guys, I know that it's been, ultimately, a while since we shipped the main game and you're waiting for the DLC, but just know that it's freaking huge. It's basically like a sequel. I mean, that's what it feels like, it's just ginormous."

There's also another bit where a viewer mentions they'd be interested in seeing a "perfect dodge" system introduced to replace the parry system introduced in Dark Ages, to which Martin looks purposefully at the camera and says "Interesting. That's all I'm gonna say." Not really a confirmation of anything concrete, but notable that he pointed it out.

Doom: The Dark Ages has been on a roll, adding the excellently titled Ripatorium last August and earning a score of 80% from PC Gamer staff writer Morgan Park when it released last year. Back then, Park called it "fun in different ways than its predecessors" even if "Doom has been better." Turns out Doom 2 is a hard act to follow even all these decades later. Hell, so is Doom Eternal.

As for this new DLC, "ginormous" it's a pretty promising word. But what's ginormous about it? Are the guns ginormous? The maps? Doomguy's muscles? Time will tell, I guess.