'I'd say chances are good': While the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 team is still figuring out where to go next, DLC is likely

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is currently doing a rather well-deserved victory lap after one million sales and stellar Steam numbers—which is heartening to see from an ambitious AA studio. I went in not expecting too much myself, and came out delighted (and a little dazed) after 60 hours of JRPG goodness, hankering for more.

My hunger might be sated, eventually. During her own celebrations, writer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen took to Instagram to answer any questions the grateful public put forward to her—and one such answer (thanks, Vice) signals that DLC is a very real possibility in the game's future.

Shared on NeoGaf by user Draugoth, Svedberg-Yen explained to one expansion-hungry player that while "Nothing concrete" is in the works just yet, and that the team is "honestly still just trying to process everything that’s happening", it's a little more than never-say-never.

"It’s been a lot to take in! We’ve always said if there is strong desire from the players that we would love to do something more, and based on the response so far, I’d say chances are good."

Those staggered-yet-delight vibes grok with how the studio's been responding to its breakout success on social media, with the official Clair Obscur X account writing "We had a nice, easy morning following a totally normal weekend" next to a picture of a Gestral from the game recreating the 'This is Fine' meme.

(Image credit: @expedition33 on X.)

Personally, I'm psyched. To keep things as vague as possible (I think Clair Obscur's ending ought to be experienced personally) this is a game with plenty of room to expand upon its killer final act. I don't think every story has to be resolved, mind, but the sweetness of the game's yarn has been deliciously bitter, and I wouldn't mind digging deep into that pain some more.

Still. For now, it seems like Sandfall Interactive's just counting its blessings and figuring out where the heck to go next—a new route on the expedition of this game's development, if you will. And chances are, I'm going to be deeply invested in whichever shores the good ship Sandfall lands upon.