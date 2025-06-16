Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 studio teases possible 'new content' and more language support: 'It's very much on our radar'
Sandfall Interactive apparently isn't finished just yet.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a major hit on Steam: An "overwhelmingly positive" rating across more than 83,000 user reviews on Steam, and concurrent player numbers that keep it high on Steam's top 100 most-played list—not bad at all for a relatively brief narrative-based singleplayer RPG. And if you've played through it all and wish there was more, the good news is that there might be.
"We're currently exploring a wide range of future improvements—from accessibility features to new content and all sorts of bits and bobs we're actively assessing," developer Sandfall Interactive posted on Bluesky. "Naturally, this also includes expanded localization options!
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has received a number of post-launch updates, but this sounds like something bigger. Naturally, the promise of "new content" is what drew immediate attention. It could mean just about anything, from the French equivalent of Wither's Big Naturals—Gustave's Grande Naturels—to a full-blown expansion. At this point fans are just excited about the prospect of more, whatever it ultimately proves to be, and also for expanded localization options: Ukrainian language support seems to be in particular demand.
There's no indication as to when any of this will happen: Sandfall said in another post that there are no "specific timelines" to share at this point, nor confirmed plans for new language support, it simply "wanted to let you know what it's very much on our radar."
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
