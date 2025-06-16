Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 studio teases possible 'new content' and more language support: 'It's very much on our radar'

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a major hit on Steam: An "overwhelmingly positive" rating across more than 83,000 user reviews on Steam, and concurrent player numbers that keep it high on Steam's top 100 most-played list—not bad at all for a relatively brief narrative-based singleplayer RPG. And if you've played through it all and wish there was more, the good news is that there might be.

"We're currently exploring a wide range of future improvements—from accessibility features to new content and all sorts of bits and bobs we're actively assessing," developer Sandfall Interactive posted on Bluesky. "Naturally, this also includes expanded localization options!

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive (Bluesky))

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has received a number of post-launch updates, but this sounds like something bigger. Naturally, the promise of "new content" is what drew immediate attention. It could mean just about anything, from the French equivalent of Wither's Big Naturals—Gustave's Grande Naturels—to a full-blown expansion. At this point fans are just excited about the prospect of more, whatever it ultimately proves to be, and also for expanded localization options: Ukrainian language support seems to be in particular demand.

There's no indication as to when any of this will happen: Sandfall said in another post that there are no "specific timelines" to share at this point, nor confirmed plans for new language support, it simply "wanted to let you know what it's very much on our radar."