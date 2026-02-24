Mewgenics is getting official mod support, and could have DLC out by the 'end of next year'
Developer Tyler Glaiel has been chatting about future support for the game on his social media.
Even 130 hours into Mewgenics I still don't feel like I'm close to exhausting everything it has to offer, and according to Edmund McMillen I've still got a very long way to go. So I'm both excited and a bit intimidated to see the game's co-developer Tyler Glaiel start talking about mods and DLC.
He's been answering player questions over on X, and in between explaining to people that, no, there's nothing wrong with the pathing system, he dropped in some tidbits about what support we can expect for the game in the months and years to come.
Firstly, he wants to add "an official launcher" and support for Steam Workshop—the built-in mod manager that allows players to easily download user-made creations. The possibilities really are endless there. Given the kind of mods we've seen for games like Slay the Spire and XCOM 2, it's easy to imagine people adding in custom classes and bosses, new UI elements, and perhaps even whole new levels.
When's that coming? "Eventually", and he admits he's currently "busy with non-Latin language support", so hang tight for now. But it's cool to hear that it's on the agenda.
Eventually. I want to add an official launcher and workshop support. I was originally planning on using the same ones I had for TEIN, but I think that launcher would not be steamdeck verified so it's gonna have to wait a bit for me to have the time to do a new one. Busy with… https://t.co/KSUYxpIw8cFebruary 23, 2026
Also in the works is the game's first DLC drop. Glaiel says he and Edmund have been "discussing and mapping out" what he's calling "DLC 1", and he's "getting a little bit excited about it". In a follow-up tweet, he says it's "a small one" with release planned for "ideally like, end of next year maybe". Obviously all a little vague—this isn't a firm announcement—but it's a cool hint of things to come.
Edmund and I have been discussing and mapping out what we want to do for DLC 1 and I gotta say I'm getting a little bit excited about itFebruary 21, 2026
Certainly it's no surprise to hear that we can expect the game to be supported going forward. Mewgenics has been an enormous success and both developers seem really excited about the potential of building on it. Just a couple of weeks ago, McMillen was already musing on possible DLC too.
And if you've played any of it, it's easy to see how it could be expanded for years to come—much like The Binding of Isaac before it.
Maybe by the end of next year, when this DLC drops, I'll have finally hit that 100% completion… or maybe I'll still be cursing at my screen because of yet another failed attempt to carry the [REDACTED] bomb all the way to [REDACTED] to assassinate [REDACTED]. Oh, you haven't gotten there yet? Give it another 100 hours or so…
Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.
