Mewgenics will have 'at least two' DLCs, and the 'small' one is almost a third as big as the base game

I had a pleasant surprise recently when I noticed that my purchase of the hit song Eatin Rats! came bundled with a massive tactical roguelike named Mewgenics. It's pretty good! A tiny bit like XCOM but instead of an alien mothership you're defending against the sentient contents of Edmund McMillen's litterbox. It's also massive.

According to the wiki, there are over 1000 abilities for your mutant mogs to try out. Even just the few dozen I've seen so far are all joyously grotty or absurd, and each is carefully crafted to play off against a bunch of the others for some neat synergies. That's apparently not nearly enough however. Creators McMillen and Tyler Glaiel are adding 300 more of them, plus four new classes. Also, this is the "small" DLC. The big one's coming later (via PCGN).

(Image credit: Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel)

Answering a slew of fan questions on X yesterday, McMillen was asked by one player when Mewgenics would get its first major balance patch, and what the planned scope of the first DLC was. The patch is coming "soonish", he says. As for the DLC, it'll be "small but substantial enough to make many happy. Four new classes (300+ new abilities), tons of unlocks and more things to do". Responding to another question, McMillen clarified there will be "at least 2 DLCs, one small first then larger one".

Putting aside my own enjoyment of how subtly distinct the phrase "please many" is from the sort of faux-enthusiastic marketing speak that tends to accompany such announcements: are you getting enough sleep, mates? Considering that every one of these abilities has to be tested in case some rogue synergy ends up breaking things, Glaiel's estimate (via PCGN) that we can expect the DLC by the "end of next year maybe" sounds like the pair are pulling some serious double shifts.

Elsewhere in the impromptu AMA, McMillen says he has "no hard plans outside of fluffing up Mewgenics for the next few years," and "maybe [a Binding of Isaac] update". Sounds like there's still a tonne to come for a game that Robin Valentine already called "an unbelievably dense tapestry for such a silly idea" in his Mewgenics review. "If you've been thinking about forming a deeply unhealthy relationship with a videogame in 2026, Mewgenics is for you."