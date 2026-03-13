As rumors about new a Witcher 3 expansion continue to swirl, CD Projekt pointedly says it has 'no plans for additional DLCs or expansions'—for Cyberpunk 2077

You may have heard rumors about new Witcher 3 DLC being developed, very quietly and in secret, by CD Projekt. Leakers have said it's happening; analysts have said it needs to happen; IGN Poland said, yeah bud, we heard all about this years ago. And now CD Projekt itself has finally chimed in to say it has nothing new in the works—for, umm, Cyberpunk 2077.

"We have no plans for additional DLCs or expansions," the Cyberpunk 2077 account on X (via RPS) said in response to a four-word inquiry from an account with 12 followers. "If anything changes, we will inform you all!"

(Image credit: CD Projekt (Twitter))

There are some varied reactions to the message. Some Cyberpunk fans are disappointed, or angry, that CD Projekt doesn't have anything new coming to the game. Others take the "if anything changes" bit of the reply as, "So you're telling me there's a chance?" and hey, you have to admire the optimism.

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But the most interesting reactions, I think, are coming from The Witcher side of the CD Projekt street, where some more conspiratorial thinkers (or maybe it's just me and Mark at RPS?) see it as potentially classic dad-style wordplay: There are no plans for Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, but we never said anything about Witcher 3!

(It's not just Mark and me, for the record.)

And why is CD Projekt replying to a 12-follower account anyway? I mean no disrespect, but people fire questions and demands at the studio's social media accounts all day, every day, so why a response to this particular question?

Unless, well.

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Now do the same with The Witcher account pic.twitter.com/rzNSvSa68SMarch 10, 2026

Look, I know nothing about anything that's happening, and sometimes—as we saw with Iron Galaxy's Fallout: New Vegas "Please Stand By" screen, which looked so obvious yet ended up meaning nothing, if you believe that—smoke does not mean fire, it just means someone's blasting a cig out on the loading dock during their break.

Maybe that's the case here, too. But as I said about that New Vegas situation, you can't just drop this kind of stuff in the middle of a pack of ravenous, rumor-fuelled gamers and expect no reaction. The corollary of that, of course, is that if you do expect a reaction, well, maybe you have a little fun with it.

One other thing to note: CD Projekt's next earnings report is set for March 19, less than one week from today. Does CD Projekt make a habit of announcing new things during investors events? Not always on purpose, no, but sometimes, yes—and yes, I will be tuning in. I'll let you know if anything interesting happens.