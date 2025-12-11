Rockstar now says fired employees were let go because they revealed 'specific game features from upcoming and unannounced titles' in a public forum

News
By published

Apparently it wasn't just GTA 6. And it definitely wasn't about unionizing.

gta 6 trailer
(Image credit: Rockstar)

Like a large jaw with a preternaturally strong grip on the teeth it contains, Rockstar has let slip another half-detail about its reasons for firing more than 30 people in October, telling IGN that they were let go for revealing details about games that haven't even been announced yet.

It's been a very slow roll since the firings were first revealed. Rockstar denied allegations that it fired the employees because they were attempting to form a union at the studio, saying initially that they were let go for "gross misconduct," which it later elaborated to mean they had been "distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum."

But something brand new from Rockstar? Yeah, that is interesting—and it may get more interesting for Rockstar watchers in the future if this mess does end up in court, where claims and defenses will have to be proven.

GTA 6GTA 6 map:GTA 6 carsGTA 5 modsGTA 5 cheatsSan Andreas cheats

GTA 6: Everything we know
GTA 6 map: Cruisin' Leonida
GTA 6 cars: The lineup
GTA 5 mods: Revved up
GTA 5 cheats: Phone it in
San Andreas cheats: All the codes

TOPICS
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.