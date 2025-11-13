Rockstar is now under pressure from UK Parliament as protests grow and 220 employees demand fired workers be reinstated

Rockstar employees may be "scared, hurt, and feel uncertain" following the sudden dismissal of more than 30 people last week, but they're not so frightened that they're unwilling to speak out. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain says more than 200 workers at the company have signed a letter to senior management demanding the reinstatement of their fired colleagues.

"It’s heartwarming to see so many of our colleagues supporting us and holding management to account," one of the fired employees said. "During a period where Rockstar want us to feel scared, my brave former colleagues are marching straight up to our boss’ door and demanding our voices are heard and not backing down.

"It’s clear to everyone close to this situation that this is a blatant, unapologetic act of vicious union busting. Rockstar employs so many talented game developers, all of whom are crucial to making the games we put out."

The employees, working at Rockstar offices in the UK and Canada, were fired abruptly at the end of October. Rockstar later alleged that the employees were "distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum," but the employees—and the IWGB—say they were fired for attempting to organize a union. The IWGB subsequently said efforts to negotiate the employees' return were rebuffed, leading it to file legal action earlier this week.

The UK Parliament has even taken notice, with Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine bringing up the firings. "Could I have a meeting with the relevant minister to discuss what steps could be taken to support the workforce?" she asked in Parliament today.

Video game giant Rockstar has sacked more than 30 workers across the UK, including my constituents working at their Edinburgh office. I urged Ministers to support workers who have lost their jobs, and stop this from happening again. — @cajardinemp.bsky.social (@cajardinemp.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-11-13T21:11:13.364Z

Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive have remained steadfastly silent on the matter since making the leak allegations, but the pressure to rescind the terminations is growing. Former employees and IWGB members have held protests at Rockstar North and Take-Two offices in Edinburgh, and more are planned for London and Paris on November 14 and then Edinburgh again on November 18. French game industry union Le Syndicat des Travailleureuses du Jeu Vidéo has also called on Rockstar to bring back the fired employees, and will be staging the protest at Take-Two's office in Paris.

(Image credit: Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain)