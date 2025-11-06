Rockstar says the employees it fired were leaking information, but it's not going to escape union busting accusations that easily

More than 30 employees at the GTA developer were fired for sharing confidential information in a public forum. The union says they were just talking to labor organizers.

Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games was accused of union busting last week after it fired a group of more than 30 employees who belonged to a Discord server related to labor organizing. Now the developer says the employees were fired for violating company policy by sharing confidential information in a public forum.

You might imagine a conspiracy to reveal secrets about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 to the press or public, but the Independent Workers of Great Britain union says the employees in question were just speaking with labor organizers in a private Discord group.

Rockstar has certainly dealt with a lot of leaks over the years, including a massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak in 2022—but that particular incident involved an outside hacker gaining access to Rockstar's systems, not employees disclosing information on Discord.

