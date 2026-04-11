Hackers demand ransom from GTA6 studio Rockstar, threaten to leak stolen data

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Resetting the "Days Since Catastrophic Rockstar Data Breach" counter back to zero.

A man with purple hair and face tattoos poses for a mugshot in the GTA 6 trailer.
(Image credit: Rockstar)

As reported by The Cybersec Guru, Rockstar Games has suffered a security breach of indeterminate scope by the group ShinyHunters. ShinyHunters has threatened to release the data if Rockstar does not pay a ransom, while the company has confirmed the validity of the claim in a statement to Cybersec Guru and Kotaku:

“We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach," a Rockstar spokesperson wrote. "This incident has no impact on our organization or our players.”

ShinyHunters claim to have breached Rockstar's outsourced Snowflake cloud storage system by way of a third-party analytics tool, Anodot, which reportedly suffered its own breach recently. With authentication tokens from Anodot, ShinyHunters would not have needed to crack Snowflake's security directly⁠.

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Feeling déjà vu here? You're not alone: We learned about GTA6 in the first place from the disastrous 2022 hack of Rockstar by a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire. To be Rockstar once again on the precipice of such a catastrophe a scant four years later? I can only quote Brass Eye: "This is the one thing we didn't want to happen."

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Ted Litchfield
Ted Litchfield
Associate Editor

Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.

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