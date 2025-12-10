Grand Theft Auto 6 developer Rockstar Games fired more than 30 employees in October for reasons that still aren't entirely clear. Rockstar says the employees were leaking confidential information in a public forum, but the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain called it "plain and simple union busting." It was a big enough deal that the UK Parliament took notice, and now Prime Minister Keir Starmer has weighed in, calling the matter "deeply concerning."

The matter came up during today's Prime Minister's Questions, a weekly session in which the PM shows up to answer questions from Members of Parliament. Questions can come from both opposition and government MPs, which means it can sometimes be a bit performatively silly—such as in this instance, when MP Chris Murray, sitting with the government, recaps the Rockstar firings and asks Starmer if he agrees that all companies in the UK must abide by labour laws. Because of course they must! That's why they're called laws! What's Starmer going to do, say no?

(I bring this up mainly for the benefit of people who aren't familiar with the Westminster way and may thus wonder what exactly is going on here.)

"It's a deeply concerning case," the PM says in response to Murray's softball. "Every worker has the right to join a trade union, and we are determined to strengthen workers' and ensure they don't face unfair consequences for being part of a union. Ministers will look into the particular case that he raises and keep him updated."

Today at PMQs I raised the case of @RockstarGames in Edinburgh sacking workers. I am concerned this is union-busting. Everyone has the right to join a trade union. And all companies must follow employment law. pic.twitter.com/5D02ALyKFYDecember 10, 2025

It's bland and empty, as these sorts of responses tend to me, but it's significant to the extent that it commits the UK government to some kind of formal follow-up. Which is seemingly necessary, because it sure sounds like Rockstar is not inclined to be overly forthcoming about the matter, even with the government: In a statement provided to IGN, Murray said that a joint meeting with Rockstar that included fellow MPs Tracy Gilbert and Scott Arthur almost didn't happen because the trio refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Rockstar eventually withdrew the NDA demand, but it doesn't sound like things were overly productive from there. "The meeting only entrenched my concerns about the process Rockstar used to dismiss so many of their staff members," Murray said. "I was not assured their process paid robust attention to UK employment law, I was not convinced that this course of action was necessary, and alarmingly, I did not leave informed on exactly what these 31 people had done to warrant their immediate dismissal."

Along with whatever investigation into the matter the UK government pursues, Rockstar is also facing legal action filed by the IWGB.