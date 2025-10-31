Rockstar accused of 'the most ruthless act of union busting in the history of the UK games industry' after firing dozens of employees who were allegedly attempting to form a union

A Bloomberg report says Grand Theft Auto 6 studio Rockstar Games has fired "dozens" of employees over what the Independent Workers of Great Britain union alleges is a "brazen" act of union busting. Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive denies that allegation, and says the employees were fired for misconduct.

The report says that between 30 and 40 Rockstar employees working in multiple offices in the UK and Canada were fired on October 30, all of them part of a private trade union chat group on Discord. An IWGB rep told the site that some of the fired employees were members of the union, while others were attempting to organize.

Rockstar: not only making history in terms of profits, but in enacting the most brazen act of union busting the games industry has ever seen. — @iwgbunion.bsky.social (@iwgbunion.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-10-31T21:14:17.375Z

"This is the most ruthless act of union busting in the history of the UK games industry," IWGB said on Bluesky. "Yesterday, Rockstar Games unfairly fired over 30 employees for union activity. We won't back down, and we're not scared—we will fight for every member to be reinstated."

"[Rockstar's] flagrant contempt for the law and for the lives of the workers who bring in their billions is an insult to their fans and the global industry," IWGB president Alex Marshall told Bloomberg.

In a statement provided to PC Gamer, Take-Two denied the allegations of union-busting, and said it supported Rockstar's decision to fire the employees.

"We strive to make the world’s best entertainment properties by giving our best-in-class creative teams positive work environments and ongoing career opportunities," Take-Two's head of global corporate communications Alan Lewis said. "Our culture is focused on teamwork, excellence, and kindness. Rockstar Games terminated a small number of individuals for gross misconduct, and for no other reason. As always, we fully support Rockstar's ambitions and approach."

Take-Two declined to comment on the number of Rockstar employees fired, or the specific reason for their firing

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rockstar had a well-known culture of crunch some years ago, and while things seemed to be improving more recently, the studio is currently facing what has to be massive pressure to get Grand Theft Auto 6 finished. The game is set to launch on console in seven months (a PC release still hasn't been confirmed) after a delay pushed it out of this fall.