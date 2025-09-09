Watch The PC Gamer Streamer Showdown live today on Twitch
Eight streamers battle in Street Fighter 6, Peak, and Rocket League this week on our Twitch channel.
Are you ready?
The PC Gamer Streamer Showdown kicks off today, a three-day triathalon of gaming competition between eight talented streamers. Watch live on twitch.tv/pcgamer beginning at 12 noon ET / 9 AM PT / 5 PM BST or on the streams of any of our eight competitors.
Wins in these three games aren't the only thing that our streamers are fighting for, they're also vying for "Cool Points" that add to their overall tournament performance, earned by completing special challenges within matches like registering a perfect round in Street Fighter 6 or finding the Bugle of Friendship in Peak. For more details read here.
Here's a breakdown of the match schedule for September 9, 10, and 12.
The lineup of competitors is a talented set of variety streamers:
- BarefootTasha twitch.tv/barefoottasha
- KingGothalion twitch.tv/kinggothalion
- AplFisher twitch.tv/aplfisher
- RIPMika twitch.tv/ripmika
- Ash IV twitch.tv/ashiv_
- ElainaExe twitch.tv/elainaexe
- Dish twitch.tv/dish
- unCAGEDgamez twitch.tv/uncagedgamez
The PC Gamer Streamer Showdown is powered by OMEN. Watch all week long for a chance to win an OMEN Max 16 laptop, valued at more than $3000! On the final day of the tournament, a viewer of the winning streamer will be randomly selected to win.
Laptop specs and features include:
- Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU
- 2.5K OLED 240Hz screen, 2560x1600 resolution
- Unleashed Mode - let's you overclock your laptop up to 250W total processing power without having to go into the bios.
- Advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling technology with Fan Cleaner, a self-cleaning fan technology and OMEN Cryo Compound, liquid metal hybrid material.
