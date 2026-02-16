You could win a $100 Steam gift card by sending us clips of your best, funniest, and wildest gaming moments!

We're thrilled to announce a brand new franchise on PC Gamer, one we've been working on for a while now: PC Gamer Clips! The best part about this new feature? It's all about you.

We're asking you to send us your best, funniest, weirdest, and most exciting PC gaming clips. We want to see all the fun you're having while you play games: the chills and spills, the triumphs and disasters, the glitches and goofs, and everything else that makes you scream and laugh while you're gaming on your PC. Send your best gaming clips to us and we'll share 'em on our site and social channels—with full credit to you, of course.

And let us sweeten the pot a bit: each month our editors will hand-pick their favorite clip from everything we've been sent, and the creator of the winning clip will win a $100 Steam gift card! (Please note: Only US and UK residents eligible for the gift card, and other restrictions may apply—make sure you carefully read the terms and conditions!)

There's more good news—sharing your clips with us is super simple:

Step 1: Clip It

Record yourself playing a game! When something funny, scary, exciting, or weird happens, save a clip of it, and make sure the filesize is under 10GB. Steam's recently-added background recording feature is pretty good at this.

Step 2: Ship it

Send us your clip using our simple clip submission form on our brand new PC Gamer Clips page. Give us a bit of info, like the game's name, platform, and a quick description of the clip, and a few other details about yourself, because we'll be giving you full credit for your creations via your gamer or social handle—unless you'd prefer to be anonymous, which is totally fine, too!

That's literally it! It couldn't be easier, and we're excited to see what you send us over the coming months. Head to PC Gamer's Clips page to get started and see all the fun clips we're already featuring!