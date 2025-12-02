The PC game releases we're most excited about in December

We're ending the year with a handful of possible gems and more time for the 2025 backlog.

And just like that, the year is over. While 2025's new game release calendar saw the occasional dry spell, we were never left lacking for long, and with a gauntlet of big shooter releases barely behind us, I'm ready for some downtime. I'll need it before the new 2026 games roll in.

That's not to say we're totally clear of new games for the month, though. I've had my eye on a few holiday horror releases like Sleep Awake and Routine, because of course I want to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with tales of an insomnia plague and a haunted lunar base. Then there's Skate Story—which is about a less-haunted, but equally weird, moon—and Unbeatable, a rhythmic adventure game set in a world where music is illegal.

December's big PC release dates

December gaming events and sales

Early access games and 1.0 launches in December 2025

Games with major updates and events in December

More games releasing in December 2025

  • December 1 — Marvel Cosmic Invasion - 2D Marvel beat-'em-up (Steam)
  • December 2 — Kingdom of Night - '80s-themed isometric action RPG (Steam)
  • December 4 — Ferocious - Solo survival FPS against dinos, mercenaries, and mechs (Steam)
  • December 4 — Octopath Traveler 0 - New Customizable HD-2D RPG (Steam)
  • December 5 — The You Quiz - 3 to 8-player party game quizzing you on the besties (Steam)
  • December 8 — Yakuza 0 Director's Cut - Yakuza's prequel with new scenes (Steam)
  • December 9 — Anxiety Puppy - Interactive narrative about anxiety (Steam)
  • December 9 — Death Howl - Soulslike deckbuilding and a mother's grief (Steam)
  • December 12 — Terminator 2D: No Fate - Side-scrolling arcade action as Sarah Connor and T-800 (Steam)
  • December ?? — Quarantine Zone: The Last Check - Protect humanity from biological threats (Steam)
