The PC game releases we're most excited about in December
We're ending the year with a handful of possible gems and more time for the 2025 backlog.
And just like that, the year is over. While 2025's new game release calendar saw the occasional dry spell, we were never left lacking for long, and with a gauntlet of big shooter releases barely behind us, I'm ready for some downtime. I'll need it before the new 2026 games roll in.
That's not to say we're totally clear of new games for the month, though. I've had my eye on a few holiday horror releases like Sleep Awake and Routine, because of course I want to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with tales of an insomnia plague and a haunted lunar base. Then there's Skate Story—which is about a less-haunted, but equally weird, moon—and Unbeatable, a rhythmic adventure game set in a world where music is illegal.
December's schedule also features the usual end-of-year shows, including our very own PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, and The Game Awards a week after. If you're still hurting for something to do, then keep on scrollin' to the end, where I've outlined the dates for Steam's Winter sale, games with big updates on the way, and even more new releases. I've been good this year, so I'm asking Santa for Octopath Traveler 0. The naughty kids have to play the first one again. Sorry.
December's big PC release dates
December 2
Sleep Awake (Steam) is out this month with a woefully relatable horror story about fighting sleep, which somehow makes insomnia sound more scary than usual. I trust my colleague Elie with all things spooky, so when they sang praises in their Sleep Awake preview, I was sold.
December 4
Routine (Steam) was over a decade in the making, but the '80s-themed future is finally here as the creepy sci-fi FPS launches early this month. From the looks of it, Routine's lunar horror show is a testament to a bit of age-old internet wisdom passed on for generations: Moon's haunted.
December 8
Skate Story (Steam) makes you a demonic Tony Hawk in what I can only describe as a reverse Majora's Mask situation, where you must eat the moon. Instead of fearing the moon, the moon fears me. I don't know how else to explain it, but I know it's stylish as hell.
December 9
Unbeatable (Steam) combines action adventure and rhythm gaming for a musical number somewhere in between. As Beat, you'll commit a few crimes in an anime world where music is illegal and punching cops involves a whole song-and-dance routine.
December gaming events and sales
- Cyber Monday PC gaming deals kicked off the month on December 1
- The PC Gaming Show Most Wanted 2025 airs on December 4, featuring a list of 25 upcoming games worth keeping an eye on (so says The Council)
- The Game Awards returns on December 11 for its yearly ceremony and includes an Expedition 33-filled nominees list
- More Steam sales continue through December and into 2026:
- November 24 – December 1: Black Friday Sale
- December 8 – December 15: Sports Fest
- December 18 – January 5: 2025 Steam Winter Sale
Early access games and 1.0 launches in December 2025
December 2
Effulgence RPG (Steam) brings its world crafted entirely from ASCII art to early access on December 2
December 4
Cloudheim (Steam) sends 1-4 players on a co-op crafting adventure chosen by the gods when it enters early access on December 4
December 4
Echoes of Elysium (Steam) lets you bring up to six friends along for its survival crafting airship journey in early access on December 4
December 11
Ashes of Creation (Steam) makes the jump to early access on December 11, almost nine years after kickstarting its PvP/PvE MMO
Games with major updates and events in December
December 1
Hitman 3 (Steam) drops its Eminem vs. Slim Shady pack on December 1, and includes the most valuable cosmetic item of our generation—a Jar of Mom's Spaghetti
December 2
Destiny 2: Renegades (Steam) launches on December 2 with new Star Wars-themed goodies, additional story missions, and a 3-player dungeon
December 2
Two Point Museum's (Steam) Zooseum DLC adds habitat animals and terrarium critters to its exhibits on December 2
December 4
Elden Ring Nightreign (Steam) launches The Forsaken Hollows expansion on December 4 with two Nightfarers, more bosses, and another Shifting Earth
December 4
Northgard (Steam) celebrates eight years of viking city-building with its Definitive Edition upgrades on December 4 (and it's free for anyone who already owns it)
December 4
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Steam) debuts its Hive Scum DLC class and their toxic talent tree on December 4
December 12
December 16
Monster Hunter Wilds (Steam) drops Title Update 4 on December 16, welcoming the Elder Dragon Gogmazios and more ways to die to Rathalos
More games releasing in December 2025
- December 1 — Marvel Cosmic Invasion - 2D Marvel beat-'em-up (Steam)
- December 2 — Kingdom of Night - '80s-themed isometric action RPG (Steam)
- December 4 — Ferocious - Solo survival FPS against dinos, mercenaries, and mechs (Steam)
- December 4 — Octopath Traveler 0 - New Customizable HD-2D RPG (Steam)
- December 5 — The You Quiz - 3 to 8-player party game quizzing you on the besties (Steam)
- December 8 — Yakuza 0 Director's Cut - Yakuza's prequel with new scenes (Steam)
- December 9 — Anxiety Puppy - Interactive narrative about anxiety (Steam)
- December 9 — Death Howl - Soulslike deckbuilding and a mother's grief (Steam)
- December 12 — Terminator 2D: No Fate - Side-scrolling arcade action as Sarah Connor and T-800 (Steam)
- December ?? — Quarantine Zone: The Last Check - Protect humanity from biological threats (Steam)
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
