The PC game releases we're most excited about in December

And just like that, the year is over. While 2025's new game release calendar saw the occasional dry spell, we were never left lacking for long, and with a gauntlet of big shooter releases barely behind us, I'm ready for some downtime. I'll need it before the new 2026 games roll in.

That's not to say we're totally clear of new games for the month, though. I've had my eye on a few holiday horror releases like Sleep Awake and Routine, because of course I want to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with tales of an insomnia plague and a haunted lunar base. Then there's Skate Story—which is about a less-haunted, but equally weird, moon—and Unbeatable, a rhythmic adventure game set in a world where music is illegal.

December's schedule also features the usual end-of-year shows, including our very own PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, and The Game Awards a week after. If you're still hurting for something to do, then keep on scrollin' to the end, where I've outlined the dates for Steam's Winter sale, games with big updates on the way, and even more new releases. I've been good this year, so I'm asking Santa for Octopath Traveler 0. The naughty kids have to play the first one again. Sorry.

December 2 Sleep Awake Sleep Awake (Steam) is out this month with a woefully relatable horror story about fighting sleep, which somehow makes insomnia sound more scary than usual. I trust my colleague Elie with all things spooky, so when they sang praises in their Sleep Awake preview, I was sold. December 4 Routine Routine (Steam) was over a decade in the making, but the '80s-themed future is finally here as the creepy sci-fi FPS launches early this month. From the looks of it, Routine's lunar horror show is a testament to a bit of age-old internet wisdom passed on for generations: Moon's haunted. December 8 Skate Story Skate Story (Steam) makes you a demonic Tony Hawk in what I can only describe as a reverse Majora's Mask situation, where you must eat the moon. Instead of fearing the moon, the moon fears me. I don't know how else to explain it, but I know it's stylish as hell. December 9 Unbeatable Unbeatable (Steam) combines action adventure and rhythm gaming for a musical number somewhere in between. As Beat, you'll commit a few crimes in an anime world where music is illegal and punching cops involves a whole song-and-dance routine.

December gaming events and sales

(Image credit: Future)

Early access games and 1.0 launches in December 2025

December 2 Effulgence RPG Effulgence RPG (Steam) brings its world crafted entirely from ASCII art to early access on December 2 December 4 Cloudheim Cloudheim (Steam) sends 1-4 players on a co-op crafting adventure chosen by the gods when it enters early access on December 4 December 4 Echoes of Elysium Echoes of Elysium (Steam) lets you bring up to six friends along for its survival crafting airship journey in early access on December 4 December 11 Ashes of Creation Ashes of Creation (Steam) makes the jump to early access on December 11, almost nine years after kickstarting its PvP/PvE MMO

More games releasing in December 2025

Octopath Traveler 0 (Image credit: Square Enix)

December 1 — Marvel Cosmic Invasion - 2D Marvel beat-'em-up (Steam)

— Marvel Cosmic Invasion - 2D Marvel beat-'em-up (Steam) December 2 — Kingdom of Night - '80s-themed isometric action RPG (Steam)

— Kingdom of Night - '80s-themed isometric action RPG (Steam) December 4 — Ferocious - Solo survival FPS against dinos, mercenaries, and mechs (Steam)

— Ferocious - Solo survival FPS against dinos, mercenaries, and mechs (Steam) December 4 — Octopath Traveler 0 - New Customizable HD-2D RPG (Steam)

— Octopath Traveler 0 - New Customizable HD-2D RPG (Steam) December 5 — The You Quiz - 3 to 8-player party game quizzing you on the besties (Steam)

— The You Quiz - 3 to 8-player party game quizzing you on the besties (Steam) December 8 — Yakuza 0 Director's Cut - Yakuza's prequel with new scenes (Steam)

— Yakuza 0 Director's Cut - Yakuza's prequel with new scenes (Steam) December 9 — Anxiety Puppy - Interactive narrative about anxiety (Steam)

— Anxiety Puppy - Interactive narrative about anxiety (Steam) December 9 — Death Howl - Soulslike deckbuilding and a mother's grief (Steam)

— Death Howl - Soulslike deckbuilding and a mother's grief (Steam) December 12 — Terminator 2D: No Fate - Side-scrolling arcade action as Sarah Connor and T-800 (Steam)

— Terminator 2D: No Fate - Side-scrolling arcade action as Sarah Connor and T-800 (Steam) December ?? — Quarantine Zone: The Last Check - Protect humanity from biological threats (Steam)