Hello Kitty Island Adventure Cogimyun gift guide: the best presents for your new friend

As is the way with all islanders in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, your key to unlocking quests in Wheatflour Wonderland is by befriending the game's newest character, Cogimyun. This can be done through gift giving, but the game doesn't exactly give you any tips as to what her favourite items are. It can take a while to figure out what Cogimyun's two and three-heart gifts are as a result.

Although you won't be able to give a bad gift, as the game only lets you select items which have at least one heart, if you're desperate to level up quickly you'll want to focus on higher value items. We've pulled together all of Cogimyun's one, two, and three-heart gifts to save you the struggle of discovering them for yourself.

Best gifts for Cogimyun in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Similarly to every other character, you can only give Cogimyun three gifts per day, unless you use a Friendship Blossom to reset her daily gift allowance. When you start out in Wheatflour Wonderland, there are a few items you can pick up around the map to boost Cogimyun's friendship, such as Noodle Grass and any critter. These are great starting points, but it's best to not rely on them for too long. The following table lists your best options for all levels of gifts:

Swipe to scroll horizontally One-heart gifts Noodle Grass Wheatflower Test Wand Any critter from Wheatflour Wonderland Any Noodle Grass recipe Stained Glass Shimmersand Two-heart gifts Magic potions from Kuromi's cauldron Three-heart gifts Ultimate Wand

Fortunately, the majority of these gifts can be found within Wheatflour Wonderland so you won't need to venture back and forth gathering supplies. With that said, you unlock the ability to craft wands as one of Cogimyun's friendship quests, so it might be a while before you'll be able to give them as a gift.

In particular, the Ultimate Wand cannot be crafted until you've exceeded Level 25 with Cogimyun. However, if you stock up on Friendship Blossoms and keep on top of gifting, then you'll be able to make your way through these quests in no time.

Cogimyun also has the most friendship levels to work your way through, offering 35 rather than the standard 30 every other character boasts. Outside of friendship quests you'll also unlock all sorts of Cogimyun-themed furniture items to bring Wheatflour Wonderland to your home on Friendship Island. Alongside your new pal, of course.