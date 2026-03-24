Hello Kitty Island Adventure has announced its second DLC, adding one of Sanrio's most colourful characters, a customisable cafe, and over 90 quests

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Get those friendship levels up!

Hello kitty and USAHANA and player in a cafe in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is set to receive its second DLC next month, and with an all new trailer we've had a little look at what exactly is in store. Called City Town, the DLC will whisk us away from Friendship Island to a bright, new location where we get to build a town from the ground up.

It's bound to take some hard work, as the city won't be particularly exciting when you first arrive. It looks like we'll need to dedicate some time to tidying up before it becomes a hub for all our Sanrio friends. Luckily, though, we don't need to do that alone.

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Kara Phillips
Kara Phillips
Evergreen Writer

Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent five years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?

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