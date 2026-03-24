Hello Kitty Island Adventure has announced its second DLC, adding one of Sanrio's most colourful characters, a customisable cafe, and over 90 quests

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is set to receive its second DLC next month, and with an all new trailer we've had a little look at what exactly is in store. Called City Town, the DLC will whisk us away from Friendship Island to a bright, new location where we get to build a town from the ground up.

It's bound to take some hard work, as the city won't be particularly exciting when you first arrive. It looks like we'll need to dedicate some time to tidying up before it becomes a hub for all our Sanrio friends. Luckily, though, we don't need to do that alone.

City Town will bring U*SA*HA*NA to Hello Kitty Island Adventure, which is exciting enough to convince me to clear my schedule when the DLC launches and focus on my virtual city life. As is the case with most other characters in the game, U*SA*HA*NA will have 35 friendship levels for you to work through as well, each giving different rewards and unlocking quests that are bound to help you through the story of the expansion. I imagine you'll also want U*SA*HA*NA's help when it comes to restoring the various shops around the town, too.

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You'll be in charge of reopening a number of stores here, which are completely different to the stores we currently have on Friendship Island. Now, you'll get to make the most of places like an arcade, a plushie parlour, and the Imagination Cafe where you'll get to cook, bake, and prepare all sorts of new delicious treats for all your Sanrio companions.

Just like the cabins you prepare for visitors on Friendship Island to welcome the friends and family of the core group, you'll also do the same in City Town, but in the Rainbow Tower. Several of U*SA*HA*NA's friends will come to visit once you've set up their cozy apartments: Pannya-chan, Buppyu-kun, Wanwa-chan, Sora-kun and Nyako-chan.

As you can tell, there's plenty to do. So, if you're feeling like you've exhausted your opportunities on Friendship Island then this DLC is bound to offer a new challenge. What's even better is that you don't have to wait particularly long for it to be released either. City Town will roll out on April 16, and you best believe I'll be there day one to greet U*SA*HA*NA given how long I've been waiting for her to be added.