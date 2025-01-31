Hello Kitty Island Adventure: make the best first impression with your fellow islanders

Your go-to guide for every islanders personal preferences.

Cinnamoroll in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Gift giving is your one way ticket to friendship in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, so if you want to make a stellar impression with your new islandmates, then a good gift goes a long way. If you're stressed about it, then rest assured there's no way to give islanders bad gifts. You'll only be able to give characters items they actually like instead of wasting items in your inventory by giving them to someone who doesn't enjoy them.

Each of the 13 characters around the island has a unique set of likes and preferences which are bound to make your gift giving experience slightly easier. But you won't know exactly what these preferences are straight away. You unlock knowledge about each character the more you cook and craft items. If you need some general guidance as to what to prepare for each character, we've pulled together everyone's preferences and their ideal gifts to save you having to hunt them down yourself.

How to give gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

When you approach a character in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you'll have two interaction options. Pressing E will initiate a conversation, whereas pressing R will open the gift menu. Any suitable gifts for that character will be highlighted in your inventory. You'll be able to give each islander 3 gifts a day, and each time you'll be rewarded with an item specific to that character, like Sugarkelp from Kerropi, Dough from Retsuko and Tofu from Hello Kitty.

Visiting the friendship tab in your phone will show you each character's likes. It won't give you a detailed breakdown of which gifts are worth giving, but it is a guide in the general directions. For example, if you don't have any gift ideas unlocked for Pekkle and you can tell his likes are anything Musical or Mountain-based then it's worth starting to look at any crafting recipes or foragables you might have to fit that description.

Every character's favourite gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Islanders on Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Gifts are separated by a heart level in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. A gift marked with 3-hearts will give you the biggest friendship boost, but are a lot harder to find. 2-heart gifts require a little more work to find and usually involve either cooking or crafting, whereas 1-heart gifts are usually items that can be found around the map. Here is every main character from Hello Kitty Island Adventure's likes and their ideal gifts:

Hello Kitty

Hello Kitty Island Adventure gift guide characters

Likes: Fruity, Baked, Fancy

3-star gifts2-star gifts1-star giftsHeader Cell - Column 3
Red bow apple pieMama's Apple Pie, Strawberry Shortcake, Candied Banana Coffee, Beignets with Pineapple Dip, Strawberry Cheesecake, Fruity Cheesecake, Fruit TartAny fruit, Any baked good, Any gift boxRow 0 - Cell 3
My Melody

Hello Kitty Island Adventure gift guide characters

Likes: Sweet, Pink, Dreamy

3-star gifts2-star gifts1-star giftsHeader Cell - Column 3
Pink Clouds Ice CreamPink Latte, Strawberry Almond Galette, Pink Cloud, Almond Pound Cake, Sweet Dreams Stories, Sprinkles ShakerCandy Cloud, Strawberry, Strawberry Shortcake, Sakura Cake, Swampmallow, Sweet Pudding, Boulder Bits Ice Cream, Strawberry Shake, Sweet Frappe, Sweet Latte, Sweet Soda, Macaron, Sugarkelp Cakes, Pastry, Strawberry Cheesecake, Cinnamon Roll, Beignets with Pineapple Dip, Sunshine Snuggles, Sweet Crepe, Sweet Custard TartRow 0 - Cell 3
Pochacco

Hello Kitty Island Adventure gift guide characters

Likes: Trophy, Healthy, Veggie

3-star gifts2-star gifts1-star giftsHeader Cell - Column 3
Pochacco Energy PopEverything Pizza, Veggie CrepeTofu, Spinip, Veggie Bread, Veggie PizzaRow 0 - Cell 3
Tuxedo Sam

Hello Kitty Island Adventure gift guide characters

Likes: Fabric, Tropical, Fancy

3-star gifts2-star gifts1-star giftsHeader Cell - Column 3
Designer Island DollTropical Gift, Tropical Material, Beignets with Pineapple DipAny Tropical Critter, Any Tropical Food, Any Gift Box, Any Material, FabricRow 0 - Cell 3
Keroppi

Hello Kitty Island Adventure gift guide characters

Likes: Critter, Swamp, Wood

3-star gifts2-star gifts1-star giftsHeader Cell - Column 3
Critter TotemAny Swamp Critter, Swampy Souvenir Doll, Swampy Lamb PlushAny Critter, Any Souvenir Doll, Lotus Blossom, Wood Block, Swampy Soda, Swampy Gift, Swampy Material, Swampy Hologram, Swampy StarRow 0 - Cell 3
Kuromi

Kuromi in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Likes: Soda, Fall, Spooky

3-star gifts2-star gifts1-star giftsHeader Cell - Column 3
Pumpkin Spice SodaJack-o-Lantern, Spicy Pumpkin Latte, Spooky CakePumpkin, Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Pudding, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Fall Cloud, Any SodaRow 0 - Cell 3
Pompompurin

Hello Kitty Island Adventure gift guide characters

Likes: Dessert, Calm, Milk

3-star gifts2-star gifts1-star giftsHeader Cell - Column 3
Mama's PuddingPudding, Cheese Ice CreamAny dessert, Calming Crystal, Hot Cocoa, Mountain Soundtrack, Alfredo Pizza, Cappuccino, Coral Milk , Spinip, Alfredo Pizza, Milk Bread. Cream Soda, Confusing CoffeeRow 0 - Cell 3
Pekkle

Hello Kitty Island Adventure gift guide characters

Likes: Musical, Mountain, Calm

3-star gifts2-star gifts1-star giftsHeader Cell - Column 3
Mountain SoundtrackRocky Music Box, Stacked StonesAny Mountain Critter, Any Music Box, Any Rocky item, Calming Crystal, Hot Cocoa, Mama's Pudding, Volcanic Guitar, Sounds of Steel, Volcano Soundtrack, MicrophoneRow 0 - Cell 3
Hangyodon

Hello Kitty Island Adventure gift guide characters

Likes: Aquatic, Fish, Fabric

3-star gifts2-star gifts1-star giftsHeader Cell - Column 3
Mermaid FigureAquatic Material, Amethyst Snipe, Briney Clamfish, Electric Tang, Galaxy Grouper, Halfmoon Herring, Kelpfin, Masked Wrassler, Opal Flutterfin, Royal Lance, Ruby Dreamscale, Sailing Charmfish, Sandy Puffler, Sunset GuppyAny fish, Any material, Aquatic HologramRow 0 - Cell 3
Retsuko

Hello Kitty Island Adventure gift guide characters

Likes: Fire, Musical, Ingot

3-star gifts2-star gifts1-star giftsHeader Cell - Column 3
Volcanic GuitarVolcano Soundtrack, Sounds of Steel, MicrophoneAny ingot, Any music box, Toasty pizza, Toasted Almond, Magma Bloom, Pineapple Lava SodaRow 0 - Cell 3
Chococat

Hello Kitty Island Adventure gift guide characters

Likes: Mechanical, Book, Chocolate

3-star gifts2-star gifts1-star giftsHeader Cell - Column 3
Interactive History of ChocolateAncient InventionsAny book, Chocolate Coins, Chocolate Banana PuddingRow 0 - Cell 3
Cinnamoroll

Hello Kitty Island Adventure gift guide characters

Likes: Coffee, Chocolate, Spicy

3-star gifts2-star gifts1-star giftsHeader Cell - Column 3
Chocolate Chai LatteMocha, Chai, Hot Cocoa, Espresso, Molten Frappe, Spicy Pumpkin Cake, Volcano CakeChocolate Coin, Spicy Pizza, Cinnamon Bread, Chocolate Balls, Pineapple Lava Sofa, Any coffee drinkRow 0 - Cell 3
Bad Badtz-Maru

Bad Badtz Maru in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Likes: Joke, Tropical, Pizza

3-star gifts2-star gifts1-star giftsHeader Cell - Column 3
Ultimate Joke PizzaPineapple PizzaAny Tropical Critter, Any Tropical Food, Any Fish, Pineapple, Water Balloon, Joke Pizza, Surprising Soda, Coconut, Any Tropical Item, Pineapple Stack Cake, Beignets with Pineapple Dip, Banana Ice Cream, Chocolate Pineapple Pudding, Pineapple Lava Soda, Banana Soda, Hibiscus, Hibiscus Candle, Tall Hibiscus CandleRow 0 - Cell 3
