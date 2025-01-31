Hello Kitty Island Adventure: make the best first impression with your fellow islanders
Your go-to guide for every islanders personal preferences.
Gift giving is your one way ticket to friendship in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, so if you want to make a stellar impression with your new islandmates, then a good gift goes a long way. If you're stressed about it, then rest assured there's no way to give islanders bad gifts. You'll only be able to give characters items they actually like instead of wasting items in your inventory by giving them to someone who doesn't enjoy them.
Each of the 13 characters around the island has a unique set of likes and preferences which are bound to make your gift giving experience slightly easier. But you won't know exactly what these preferences are straight away. You unlock knowledge about each character the more you cook and craft items. If you need some general guidance as to what to prepare for each character, we've pulled together everyone's preferences and their ideal gifts to save you having to hunt them down yourself.
How to give gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
When you approach a character in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you'll have two interaction options. Pressing E will initiate a conversation, whereas pressing R will open the gift menu. Any suitable gifts for that character will be highlighted in your inventory. You'll be able to give each islander 3 gifts a day, and each time you'll be rewarded with an item specific to that character, like Sugarkelp from Kerropi, Dough from Retsuko and Tofu from Hello Kitty.
Visiting the friendship tab in your phone will show you each character's likes. It won't give you a detailed breakdown of which gifts are worth giving, but it is a guide in the general directions. For example, if you don't have any gift ideas unlocked for Pekkle and you can tell his likes are anything Musical or Mountain-based then it's worth starting to look at any crafting recipes or foragables you might have to fit that description.
Every character's favourite gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Gifts are separated by a heart level in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. A gift marked with 3-hearts will give you the biggest friendship boost, but are a lot harder to find. 2-heart gifts require a little more work to find and usually involve either cooking or crafting, whereas 1-heart gifts are usually items that can be found around the map. Here is every main character from Hello Kitty Island Adventure's likes and their ideal gifts:
Hello Kitty
Likes: Fruity, Baked, Fancy
|3-star gifts
|2-star gifts
|1-star gifts
|Red bow apple pie
|Mama's Apple Pie, Strawberry Shortcake, Candied Banana Coffee, Beignets with Pineapple Dip, Strawberry Cheesecake, Fruity Cheesecake, Fruit Tart
|Any fruit, Any baked good, Any gift box
My Melody
Likes: Sweet, Pink, Dreamy
|3-star gifts
|2-star gifts
|1-star gifts
|Pink Clouds Ice Cream
|Pink Latte, Strawberry Almond Galette, Pink Cloud, Almond Pound Cake, Sweet Dreams Stories, Sprinkles Shaker
|Candy Cloud, Strawberry, Strawberry Shortcake, Sakura Cake, Swampmallow, Sweet Pudding, Boulder Bits Ice Cream, Strawberry Shake, Sweet Frappe, Sweet Latte, Sweet Soda, Macaron, Sugarkelp Cakes, Pastry, Strawberry Cheesecake, Cinnamon Roll, Beignets with Pineapple Dip, Sunshine Snuggles, Sweet Crepe, Sweet Custard Tart
Pochacco
Likes: Trophy, Healthy, Veggie
|3-star gifts
|2-star gifts
|1-star gifts
|Pochacco Energy Pop
|Everything Pizza, Veggie Crepe
|Tofu, Spinip, Veggie Bread, Veggie Pizza
Tuxedo Sam
Likes: Fabric, Tropical, Fancy
|3-star gifts
|2-star gifts
|1-star gifts
|Designer Island Doll
|Tropical Gift, Tropical Material, Beignets with Pineapple Dip
|Any Tropical Critter, Any Tropical Food, Any Gift Box, Any Material, Fabric
Keroppi
Likes: Critter, Swamp, Wood
|3-star gifts
|2-star gifts
|1-star gifts
|Critter Totem
|Any Swamp Critter, Swampy Souvenir Doll, Swampy Lamb Plush
|Any Critter, Any Souvenir Doll, Lotus Blossom, Wood Block, Swampy Soda, Swampy Gift, Swampy Material, Swampy Hologram, Swampy Star
Kuromi
Likes: Soda, Fall, Spooky
|3-star gifts
|2-star gifts
|1-star gifts
|Pumpkin Spice Soda
|Jack-o-Lantern, Spicy Pumpkin Latte, Spooky Cake
|Pumpkin, Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Pudding, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Fall Cloud, Any Soda
Pompompurin
Likes: Dessert, Calm, Milk
|3-star gifts
|2-star gifts
|1-star gifts
|Mama's Pudding
|Pudding, Cheese Ice Cream
|Any dessert, Calming Crystal, Hot Cocoa, Mountain Soundtrack, Alfredo Pizza, Cappuccino, Coral Milk , Spinip, Alfredo Pizza, Milk Bread. Cream Soda, Confusing Coffee
Pekkle
Likes: Musical, Mountain, Calm
|3-star gifts
|2-star gifts
|1-star gifts
|Mountain Soundtrack
|Rocky Music Box, Stacked Stones
|Any Mountain Critter, Any Music Box, Any Rocky item, Calming Crystal, Hot Cocoa, Mama's Pudding, Volcanic Guitar, Sounds of Steel, Volcano Soundtrack, Microphone
Hangyodon
Likes: Aquatic, Fish, Fabric
|3-star gifts
|2-star gifts
|1-star gifts
|Mermaid Figure
|Aquatic Material, Amethyst Snipe, Briney Clamfish, Electric Tang, Galaxy Grouper, Halfmoon Herring, Kelpfin, Masked Wrassler, Opal Flutterfin, Royal Lance, Ruby Dreamscale, Sailing Charmfish, Sandy Puffler, Sunset Guppy
|Any fish, Any material, Aquatic Hologram
Retsuko
Likes: Fire, Musical, Ingot
|3-star gifts
|2-star gifts
|1-star gifts
|Volcanic Guitar
|Volcano Soundtrack, Sounds of Steel, Microphone
|Any ingot, Any music box, Toasty pizza, Toasted Almond, Magma Bloom, Pineapple Lava Soda
Chococat
Likes: Mechanical, Book, Chocolate
|3-star gifts
|2-star gifts
|1-star gifts
|Interactive History of Chocolate
|Ancient Inventions
|Any book, Chocolate Coins, Chocolate Banana Pudding
Cinnamoroll
Likes: Coffee, Chocolate, Spicy
|3-star gifts
|2-star gifts
|1-star gifts
|Chocolate Chai Latte
|Mocha, Chai, Hot Cocoa, Espresso, Molten Frappe, Spicy Pumpkin Cake, Volcano Cake
|Chocolate Coin, Spicy Pizza, Cinnamon Bread, Chocolate Balls, Pineapple Lava Sofa, Any coffee drink
Bad Badtz-Maru
Likes: Joke, Tropical, Pizza
|3-star gifts
|2-star gifts
|1-star gifts
|Ultimate Joke Pizza
|Pineapple Pizza
|Any Tropical Critter, Any Tropical Food, Any Fish, Pineapple, Water Balloon, Joke Pizza, Surprising Soda, Coconut, Any Tropical Item, Pineapple Stack Cake, Beignets with Pineapple Dip, Banana Ice Cream, Chocolate Pineapple Pudding, Pineapple Lava Soda, Banana Soda, Hibiscus, Hibiscus Candle, Tall Hibiscus Candle
