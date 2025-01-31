Hello Kitty Island Adventure: make the best first impression with your fellow islanders

Gift giving is your one way ticket to friendship in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, so if you want to make a stellar impression with your new islandmates, then a good gift goes a long way. If you're stressed about it, then rest assured there's no way to give islanders bad gifts. You'll only be able to give characters items they actually like instead of wasting items in your inventory by giving them to someone who doesn't enjoy them.

Each of the 13 characters around the island has a unique set of likes and preferences which are bound to make your gift giving experience slightly easier. But you won't know exactly what these preferences are straight away. You unlock knowledge about each character the more you cook and craft items. If you need some general guidance as to what to prepare for each character, we've pulled together everyone's preferences and their ideal gifts to save you having to hunt them down yourself.

How to give gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

When you approach a character in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you'll have two interaction options. Pressing E will initiate a conversation, whereas pressing R will open the gift menu. Any suitable gifts for that character will be highlighted in your inventory. You'll be able to give each islander 3 gifts a day, and each time you'll be rewarded with an item specific to that character, like Sugarkelp from Kerropi, Dough from Retsuko and Tofu from Hello Kitty.

Visiting the friendship tab in your phone will show you each character's likes. It won't give you a detailed breakdown of which gifts are worth giving, but it is a guide in the general directions. For example, if you don't have any gift ideas unlocked for Pekkle and you can tell his likes are anything Musical or Mountain-based then it's worth starting to look at any crafting recipes or foragables you might have to fit that description.

Every character's favourite gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

Gifts are separated by a heart level in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. A gift marked with 3-hearts will give you the biggest friendship boost, but are a lot harder to find. 2-heart gifts require a little more work to find and usually involve either cooking or crafting, whereas 1-heart gifts are usually items that can be found around the map. Here is every main character from Hello Kitty Island Adventure's likes and their ideal gifts:

Hello Kitty

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

Likes: Fruity, Baked, Fancy

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3-star gifts 2-star gifts 1-star gifts Header Cell - Column 3 Red bow apple pie Mama's Apple Pie, Strawberry Shortcake, Candied Banana Coffee, Beignets with Pineapple Dip, Strawberry Cheesecake, Fruity Cheesecake, Fruit Tart Any fruit, Any baked good, Any gift box Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

My Melody

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

Likes: Sweet, Pink, Dreamy

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3-star gifts 2-star gifts 1-star gifts Header Cell - Column 3 Pink Clouds Ice Cream Pink Latte, Strawberry Almond Galette, Pink Cloud, Almond Pound Cake, Sweet Dreams Stories, Sprinkles Shaker Candy Cloud, Strawberry, Strawberry Shortcake, Sakura Cake, Swampmallow, Sweet Pudding, Boulder Bits Ice Cream, Strawberry Shake, Sweet Frappe, Sweet Latte, Sweet Soda, Macaron, Sugarkelp Cakes, Pastry, Strawberry Cheesecake, Cinnamon Roll, Beignets with Pineapple Dip, Sunshine Snuggles, Sweet Crepe, Sweet Custard Tart Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

Pochacco

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

Likes: Trophy, Healthy, Veggie

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3-star gifts 2-star gifts 1-star gifts Header Cell - Column 3 Pochacco Energy Pop Everything Pizza, Veggie Crepe Tofu, Spinip, Veggie Bread, Veggie Pizza Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

Tuxedo Sam

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

Likes: Fabric, Tropical, Fancy

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3-star gifts 2-star gifts 1-star gifts Header Cell - Column 3 Designer Island Doll Tropical Gift, Tropical Material, Beignets with Pineapple Dip Any Tropical Critter, Any Tropical Food, Any Gift Box, Any Material, Fabric Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

Keroppi

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

Likes: Critter, Swamp, Wood

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3-star gifts 2-star gifts 1-star gifts Header Cell - Column 3 Critter Totem Any Swamp Critter, Swampy Souvenir Doll, Swampy Lamb Plush Any Critter, Any Souvenir Doll, Lotus Blossom, Wood Block, Swampy Soda, Swampy Gift, Swampy Material, Swampy Hologram, Swampy Star Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

Kuromi

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

Likes: Soda, Fall, Spooky

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3-star gifts 2-star gifts 1-star gifts Header Cell - Column 3 Pumpkin Spice Soda Jack-o-Lantern, Spicy Pumpkin Latte, Spooky Cake Pumpkin, Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Pudding, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Fall Cloud, Any Soda Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

Pompompurin

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

Likes: Dessert, Calm, Milk

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3-star gifts 2-star gifts 1-star gifts Header Cell - Column 3 Mama's Pudding Pudding, Cheese Ice Cream Any dessert, Calming Crystal, Hot Cocoa, Mountain Soundtrack, Alfredo Pizza, Cappuccino, Coral Milk , Spinip, Alfredo Pizza, Milk Bread. Cream Soda, Confusing Coffee Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

Pekkle

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

Likes: Musical, Mountain, Calm

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3-star gifts 2-star gifts 1-star gifts Header Cell - Column 3 Mountain Soundtrack Rocky Music Box, Stacked Stones Any Mountain Critter, Any Music Box, Any Rocky item, Calming Crystal, Hot Cocoa, Mama's Pudding, Volcanic Guitar, Sounds of Steel, Volcano Soundtrack, Microphone Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

Hangyodon

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

Likes: Aquatic, Fish, Fabric

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3-star gifts 2-star gifts 1-star gifts Header Cell - Column 3 Mermaid Figure Aquatic Material, Amethyst Snipe, Briney Clamfish, Electric Tang, Galaxy Grouper, Halfmoon Herring, Kelpfin, Masked Wrassler, Opal Flutterfin, Royal Lance, Ruby Dreamscale, Sailing Charmfish, Sandy Puffler, Sunset Guppy Any fish, Any material, Aquatic Hologram Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

Retsuko

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

Likes: Fire, Musical, Ingot

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3-star gifts 2-star gifts 1-star gifts Header Cell - Column 3 Volcanic Guitar Volcano Soundtrack, Sounds of Steel, Microphone Any ingot, Any music box, Toasty pizza, Toasted Almond, Magma Bloom, Pineapple Lava Soda Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

Chococat

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

Likes: Mechanical, Book, Chocolate

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3-star gifts 2-star gifts 1-star gifts Header Cell - Column 3 Interactive History of Chocolate Ancient Inventions Any book, Chocolate Coins, Chocolate Banana Pudding Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

Cinnamoroll

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

Likes: Coffee, Chocolate, Spicy

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3-star gifts 2-star gifts 1-star gifts Header Cell - Column 3 Chocolate Chai Latte Mocha, Chai, Hot Cocoa, Espresso, Molten Frappe, Spicy Pumpkin Cake, Volcano Cake Chocolate Coin, Spicy Pizza, Cinnamon Bread, Chocolate Balls, Pineapple Lava Sofa, Any coffee drink Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

Bad Badtz-Maru

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

Likes: Joke, Tropical, Pizza