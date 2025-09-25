The Field puzzle (or what I like to call it, the scarecrow puzzle) is the first continuous puzzle that you have to solve in Silent Hill f—by this I mean there are multiple stages to get right in order to complete the stage and progress in the story.

After following Shu through fields and some abandoned houses on your way to Rinko's house at the northeast side of Ebisugaoka, you'll stumble into a cutscene that'll lead you to a huge field shrouded in fog, with the only thing in sight being a group of scarecrows dressed as students.

The scarecrow at the front will have a riddle plastered to its face. Your goal is simple: read the clue and try to figure out how it relates to one of the other scarecrows that are standing before them. Picking the wrong one can be fatal, as these scarecrows will come to life and attack you, meaning you'll potentially waste your health and your weapon's integrity.

The riddle and answer will differ depending on which of the three difficulty settings (Story, Hard, and Lost in the Fog) you are playing on, but it pays to get everything right, as not only will you make it out of the fields unscathed, but there's also an achievement for picking the correct scarecrows on the first try.

How to solve the scarecrow Field puzzle in Silent Hill f

Here are the solutions to each stage of the scarecrow Field puzzle, based on your difficulty level:

Story

The First Scarecrow: "Why do you always have to be different than everyone else? Freak" Pick the scarecrow on the left that's looking at the floor.

The Second Scarecrow: "Honestly. You're helpless without me" Pick the scarecrow in the middle that has short hair resembling Hinako. A scarecrow resembling Rinko is also staring at it.

"Honestly. You're helpless without me" The Third Scarecrow: "I'll be your friend. Otherwise, you'd be so miserably alone" Pick the scarecrow on the right that looks like Hinako.

The Fourth Scarecrow: "Tell me, truly. You two aren't anything more than friends, right? I've always been watching you when you weren't looking, you know" Pick the scarecrow in the middle that looks like Hinako. It's also standing between scarecrows that look like Rinko and a Shu.

"Tell me, truly. You two aren't anything more than friends, right? I've always been watching you when you weren't looking, you know" The Fifth Scarecrow: "You. Yes, you" Pick the scarecrow at the back that looks like Hinako.

"You. Yes, you"

Hard

The First Scarecrow: "I'll put on my polite smile for now" The scarecrow on the left with a smiling face but a frowning mask.

The Second Scarecrow: "What it's like to have been deceived by you for so long?" The middle scarecrow with a sickle in its back.

"What it's like to have been deceived by you for so long?" The Third Scarecrow: "He never once looked at me the way he looked at you. Not once" Pick the scarecrow on the far left, the one that none of the scarecrows are looking at.

The Fourth Scarecrow: "You've always been such an eyesore" Pick the scarecrow that looks like Hinako (has a bob).

"You've always been such an eyesore" The Fifth Scarecrow: "You hurt me, and even hurt him too. Do you know how it feels to force a smile when I'm staring at that disgusting face of yours?" Pick the scarecrow standing towards the back with its head hanging down.

"You hurt me, and even hurt him too. Do you know how it feels to force a smile when I'm staring at that disgusting face of yours?"

Lost in the fog

The First Scarecrow: "I think I'll give you a standing ovation" Pick the scarecrow to the left that's bent over backwards and has Rinko's hair.

The Second Scarecrow: "Good riddance. It feels as though I finally got this painful burden off my chest" Pick the scarecrow towards the back that has Rinko's hair.

"Good riddance. It feels as though I finally got this painful burden off my chest" The Third Scarecrow: "You hurt him, and how you're leaving him behind. I hope you suffer for what you've done" Pick the scarecrow at the back that looks like Hinako.

The Fourth Scarecrow: "You were such a thorn in my side. Always getting between me and him" Pick the scarecrow that looks like Hinako which is standing between a male scarecrow and the one that looks like Rinko.

"You were such a thorn in my side. Always getting between me and him" The Fifth Scarecrow: "Goodbye, and don't ever show your face again. Go do your own thing, just like you always have" Find the scarecrow that isn't in the close group, she's off to the Northwest by some hay bales by herself and also looks like Hinako.

"Goodbye, and don't ever show your face again. Go do your own thing, just like you always have"