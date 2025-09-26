Every ending in Silent Hill f and how to get them

It may sound cliché, but Silent Hill f is really the gift that just keeps giving, thanks, in no small part, to all the Silent Hill f endings you can find. I'm not usually one for playing through a game multiple times; I usually get tired of everything well before the first ending in all honesty, but that's just not the case here.

Every ending adds so much more to the story; they aren't simply fun easter eggs for players with a bit of extra time on their hands to find. But you don't just have to wait until the end to get new story information. You'll find new items and notes in every subsequent playthrough and even find new cutscenes as you progress through the narrative.

This guide will contain minor spoilers for all five Silent Hill f endings. There are four 'proper' endings and one joke ending that carries on the extraterrestrial bit from other Silent Hill games. But while there is certainly a bad ending, there isn't a cut-and-dry good ending this time; it's far more subjective. So the only way to know what ending is the best one in your eyes is to play through them all and see for yourself.

Silent Hill f Coming Home to Roost ending

(Image credit: Konami)

First ending

Requirements:

Complete the story for the first time.

This is the first ending everyone who plays will get. There are no complicated conditions that players need to complete to trigger it. You just need to play as you would and complete the game.

Although I will say, this is the worst ending in my eyes. It's quite tragic, confusing, and left me with more questions than I had going into the final stages of the story. While the ending is kind of hinted at as you play through the game, it's explained in more depth in subsequent playthroughs, with someone actually coming forward to admit that they were the one responsible for the horrible ending. So my advice without a doubt is to play past this ending, even if it's just for one more run-through.

Silent Hill f Fox's Wedding ending

(Image credit: Konami)

Fox's ending

Requirements:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Don't take any red capsules.

Purify the Sacred Sword, or just don't find it.

Obtain the Agura no Hotei-sama.

You can purify the sword at the purifying shrine, which is just around the corner from the final jizo statue. You also don't have to worry about completing the ending with the unpurified sword first, as after your run ends, the sword becomes unpurified without you having to do anything.

Luckily, the Agura no Hotei-sama is much simpler to obtain. Simply head to an annex room located towards the Southeast area of the final part of the Fox's Shrine, it's called the Hermitage of Crimson Water, and you can pick it up from the table sat in the centre of the only building here.

When I first got this ending, I thought that it was the good ending. Now I'm not so sure. But for those of you who fell head over heels for the Fox Mask, then this is the ending that you should go for.

Silent Hill f The Fox wets its tail ending

(Image credit: Konami)

Friend's ending

Requirements:

Don't take any red capsules.

Obtain and do not purify the Sacred Sword

This ending was pretty surprising, with twists and turns happening all the way up to the final shot. It may not be my favourite, but it is interesting, especially as it delves into Hinako and Shu's relationship a bit more and has the added benefit of a really cool boss fight at the end.

Silent Hill f Ebisugaoka in silence ending

(Image credit: Konami)

Good ending

Requirements:

Complete two different full endings

Don't take any red capsules

Purify the Sacred Sword (See how to obtain the Sacred Sword in the Fox's Wedding ending section)

Offer the brooch: Offer the brooch that Fox Mask gives you in your first run-through of the game to the jizo statue located by the walled-off house just down from the first save shrine near Hinako's house.



After letting this ending sit with me for a while, I'm now sure that this is my favourite ending of the lot. Not only does it give Hinako a lot more clarity and closure about her childhood and parents' actions, but it also feels like the only ending that she would want.

It may be a bit of a slog to get here, but you're rewarded with lots of insight about the family while searching the Shimizu Residence, a creative and incredibly fun boss fight, and an interesting yet open-ended conclusion to the Fox Mask's story.

Silent Hill f The Great Space Invasion ending

Requirements:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Konami) (Image credit: Konami) (Image credit: Konami)

Joke ending

Listen to all the UFO radio broadcasts: Find a small entrance made of sheet metal at the start of the game in the canals on the south side of town. If you've entered the first house, you've gone too far and will have to start again. Head inside and find the radio at the back, interact with it and listen to the broadcast about Magogawa Bridge.

Find all three of "The Great Space Invasion" movie posters in order after listening to the UFO radio broadcasts.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Konami) (Image credit: Konami) (Image credit: Konami) (Image credit: Konami) (Image credit: Konami) (Image credit: Konami)

First poster: After finding Rinko at her house, go south through the rice fields and find the small abandoned house on the southeast corner. Squeeze by the barricade and go to the back of the house to find the Great Space Invasion poster.

After finding Rinko at her house, go south through the rice fields and find the small abandoned house on the southeast corner. Squeeze by the barricade and go to the back of the house to find the Great Space Invasion poster. Second poster: Then head down past the rice fields and find the poster located next to the Ebisugawa 2-chrome shrine.

Then head down past the rice fields and find the poster located next to the Ebisugawa 2-chrome shrine. Third poster: The final poster is located in the village in a clearing near the construction site and general store. Find the poster on the back of a house.

(Image credit: Konami)

Find "The Great Space Invasion" movie review after fulfilling all the conditions above. Go back to the general store and kill the monster around it, search the street for a glowing UFO toy and pick up the Movie Review of "The Great Space Invasion" . This will instantly trigger the ending.



This is the fun and wacky ending to Silent Hill f. While it doesn't really do much for the story, it's still a cool homage to previous UFO-themed endings in Silent Hill games and does tie in quite nicely with Hinako and Shu's childhood game. If I had to choose an order, I'd complete this ending after going through all the others, as it will also stop the run early, rolling the credits before you even get to the school.

How to obtain the Sacred Sword

To obtain the Sacred Sword, you need to go through several steps, finding the following research journal photos at these locations:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Konami) (Image credit: Konami) (Image credit: Konami)

Research Journal Photo 1: A house down the road from Hinako's, opposite the small farm. The door will be open for you to walk inside. Offer a doll from a chest in the back kitchen of this house to the jizo statue at the house down the road with the red mailbox outside.

A house down the road from Hinako's, opposite the small farm. The door will be open for you to walk inside.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Konami) (Image credit: Konami) (Image credit: Konami)

Research Journal Photo 2: The farmhouse opposite the Amida-shirakawa shrine, just outside the field with all the scarecrows. Offer a rusted flask that you can find at Sakuko's shrine to the jizo statue that sits behind a construction yard next to the rice fields.

The farmhouse opposite the Amida-shirakawa shrine, just outside the field with all the scarecrows.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Konami) (Image credit: Konami) (Image credit: Konami)

Research Journal Photo 3: Found at the edge of the town, in the canals, sat on a red barrel on your way to the school. Offer a pair of broken sandals that you can find by the broken bridge opposite the school to the jizo statue at the house on the other side of the broken bridge.

Found at the edge of the town, in the canals, sat on a red barrel on your way to the school.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Konami) (Image credit: Konami) (Image credit: Konami)

Research Journal Photo 4: In the mountains at Sakuko's old shrine near the Divine Tree. Offer a cracked hibachi brazier that you can find outside the shed at Shu's house to the jizo statue sat by the side of the path you take to get to Shu's house.

In the mountains at Sakuko's old shrine near the Divine Tree.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Konami) (Image credit: Konami)