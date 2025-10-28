Redsec battle royale is our first hint that we're getting boats in Battlefield 6, so my dream of large maps with naval combat might come true at last

Battlefield has always had an odd relationship with naval warfare—it's featured, just never very prominently—but it was odd to see Battlefield 6 outright ignore boats altogether. Given that none of BF6's maps take place near water, aside from a small section of Manhattan Bridge, it's not really feasible to have them added in at a later date for these maps, either. Hell, even the Season 1 maps don't have enough water for a leisurely cruise.

So, no boats, much to the dismay of those of us who loved getting RHIBs beached and miss the days of Carrier Assault in Battlefield 4. Don't falter, though, as Battlefield Redsec, the free-to-play battle royale we all knew was shadowdropping alongside Season 1, actually gives us a glimmer of hope.

Redsec's Fort Lyndon is the largest Battlefield map to date (if you can really call it a Battlefield map, that is), and to get around it fast, you need vehicles. This includes your bog-standard jeeps that we've seen in the base game, but also RHIBs that look straight out of Battlefield 4.

Found along the sandy banks of Marina, you can hop in these handy little dinghies to quickly travel to other areas of Fort Lyndon. Of course, they're not quite as versatile as boring ol' jeeps, but I'm glad they're here all the same.

Evidently, Battlefield Studios hasn't forgotten about boats and naval combat entirely, and now that we've seen this lost technology revived and in the wilds of Redsec, it's only stoked the fire for its inclusion in Battlefield 6.

Here's hoping we'll see more large maps in upcoming seasons that not only feature enough water to even bother including boats, but also capitalise on how fun boat combat can be. Perhaps, say…a remaster of Paracel Storm or one of the four maps in Battlefield 4's Naval Strike DLC?