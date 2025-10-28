Redsec battle royale is our first hint that we're getting boats in Battlefield 6, so my dream of large maps with naval combat might come true at last
Spotted in the wild.
Battlefield has always had an odd relationship with naval warfare—it's featured, just never very prominently—but it was odd to see Battlefield 6 outright ignore boats altogether. Given that none of BF6's maps take place near water, aside from a small section of Manhattan Bridge, it's not really feasible to have them added in at a later date for these maps, either. Hell, even the Season 1 maps don't have enough water for a leisurely cruise.
So, no boats, much to the dismay of those of us who loved getting RHIBs beached and miss the days of Carrier Assault in Battlefield 4. Don't falter, though, as Battlefield Redsec, the free-to-play battle royale we all knew was shadowdropping alongside Season 1, actually gives us a glimmer of hope.
Redsec's Fort Lyndon is the largest Battlefield map to date (if you can really call it a Battlefield map, that is), and to get around it fast, you need vehicles. This includes your bog-standard jeeps that we've seen in the base game, but also RHIBs that look straight out of Battlefield 4.
Found along the sandy banks of Marina, you can hop in these handy little dinghies to quickly travel to other areas of Fort Lyndon. Of course, they're not quite as versatile as boring ol' jeeps, but I'm glad they're here all the same.
Evidently, Battlefield Studios hasn't forgotten about boats and naval combat entirely, and now that we've seen this lost technology revived and in the wilds of Redsec, it's only stoked the fire for its inclusion in Battlefield 6.
Here's hoping we'll see more large maps in upcoming seasons that not only feature enough water to even bother including boats, but also capitalise on how fun boat combat can be. Perhaps, say…a remaster of Paracel Storm or one of the four maps in Battlefield 4's Naval Strike DLC?
Battlefield 6 review: Our verdict
Best Battlefield 6 guns: How to unlock them all
Battlefield 6 dog tag locations: All collectibles
Battlefield 6 campaign missions: How long to beat
Battlefield 6 M4A1 loadout: Set for life
Battlefield 6 PW7A2 loadout: The best SMG
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.