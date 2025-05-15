While it serves as your initial lesson in demon slaying, Doom: The Dark Ages' first mission doesn't hold back when it comes to bits and bobs to find. In fact, there are six Village of Khalim secrets and five collectibles in the opening level.

Luckily for you, I spent nearly two hours scouring this opening mission to find all the Doom: The Dark Ages secrets so that you don't have to. After all, you're the legendary Doom Slayer, not a treasure hunter. Below you'll find all the secrets and collectibles laid out in chronological order, so you can easily grab them as you go through the mission.

Doom: The Dark Ages Village of Khalim secrets and collectibles

In Doom: The Dark Ages' opening level, there are a total of six secrets and five collectibles, made up of two codex entries, two collectible toys, and a single weapon skin to kickstart your collection. Again, a lot of these overlap in the first mission, so I've bundled them together to keep things simple.

1 - Life sigil

(Image credit: id Software)

The first secret is in a small room behind a barricade after the power gauntlet tutorial, giving you your first life sigil—a handy consumable that will revive you if you die. All you have to do is complete the melee tutorial and head into the next room, where you can shield bash the wooden barricade on your left, revealing the secret area.

2 - Imp toy (collectible)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: id Software) (Image credit: id Software)

The second secret is the imp doll, which is also the first collectible. The imp doll is behind the locked gate, which requires you to have a blue key to access it:

Progress through the mission until you get the blue key, which will catapult you back to the main gate to continue the story (which also requires a blue key) Before heading through the main gate, turn left to go back down the alley through which you grabbed the key in the first place Walk up to the blue gate on the right side of this path, blocking this collectible, to use the key

3 - Life sigil

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: id Software) (Image credit: id Software)

The third secret you'll run into is another life sigil, found at the base of the big statue in the arena after opening the large blue padlocked gate. To open the barrier blocking this "secret" life sigil (let's face it, it's hard to miss), you'll need the purple key, which is found next to the demonic portal on the left side of the map, near where you'll get the Shredder weapon. Once you've got the purple key, return to the statue to claim your prize.

4 - Soldier toy (collectible)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: id Software) (Image credit: id Software)

Next, you'll find the soldier doll in a coastal cave. From the Shredder weapon drop on the left side of the map, drop off the ledge straight ahead to find the cave directly underneath the demonic portal.

5 - Nightmare Combat Shotgun weapon skin (collectible)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: id Software) (Image credit: id Software) (Image credit: id Software)

Close to the soldier doll, you'll find your very first weapon skin: Nightmare for the combat shotgun. Returning to the Shredder weapon pod once more:

Turn right to find the ledge overlooking the water inlet with a crane above Run and jump to reach the cave opening on your right Beat the combat encounter that spawns, being careful not to blow yourself up Collect the item from the back of the cave

6 - Doom Slayer codex entry (collectible)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: id Software) (Image credit: id Software)

You can find the Doom Slayer codex entry, which provides some lore on the titular badass, on the cliffs directly behind the massive statue where you first enter the area with demonic portals. Take either the left or right path leading behind the statue and fight your way up the hill to the demonic portal. After clearing it, you'll find the codex entry on the top of the hill.

7 - Village of Khalim codex entry (collectible)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: id Software) (Image credit: id Software)

The final secret in the opening mission is the Village of Khalim codex entry. After clearing the demonic portals, you'll need to head down to the beach. Clear this combat encounter and continue down the path towards the final area, and you'll see a ledge on your right that you can climb. Grab the codex entry, then wrap up the mission.