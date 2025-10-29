Don't just shoot downed enemies in Battlefield Redsec, make them work for you by interrogating them and revealing their allies instead

If you've played a battle royale before, chances are you've run into the awkward situation where you've killed all but one member of an enemy squad, but you just can't find the bugger. Either they ran for the hills, or they've got a grudge and are preparing to ambush you for round two. What if I told you there's a way to get around this in the Battlefield 6 battle royale Redsec, if only you show some restraint?

It's only explained in a loading screen or in-game tip (if you haven't turned those off) that you can melee downed enemies to perform a shakedown. This will play a short takedown animation that will reveal the positions of any remaining squadmates, whether it's one lone straggler or three of them. It's easy to miss the prompt, so be careful not to do a standard melee swing, as that won't reveal enemies, and you risk outright killing the downed enemy instead.

The kicker is they'll be marked on your map, but also via in-world spotting, making it really easy to pin down and track the locations of their angry friends. This ping will only last a few seconds, so make the best use of it you can by either aggressively pushing the enemy or getting into a better position to wait them out.

Of course, running up to a downed enemy to pull off a takedown is much more risky than just putting a few more bullets in them before they crawl to safety. I don't recommend you do it every single time, but if you've managed to down an enemy near you and you've got a safe opportunity to do so, you really should.

Killing enemies in Redsec is one of your top priorities, as obvious as it sounds. Not only might they have good loot and you'll get bragging rights, but you'll also get big chunks of XP to level up your chosen class's training path—the 'skill bar' on the right side of your screen.

These are handy upgrades to your class, like increasing how much launcher ammo you can carry on Assault, making Engineer rockets temporarily immobilise enemy tanks, or even reviving allies faster on Support. Anything that helps you take down more foes is a tool worth using, so get out there and interrogate your enemy.