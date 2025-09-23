How to get the Super Soldier shield in Borderlands 4

In a game with a billion different guns and parts making for absurd concoctions, it's easy to overlook your defences. Of course, it's still Borderlands, so your defence typically includes more offence, and there's few better examples of this than the Super Soldier legendary shield in Borderlands 4.

Borderlands 3 players might recognise that name, as the Super Soldier is actually one of the many returning legendaries from the previous game, alongside the likes of the Hellwalker and Kaoson. While these other callbacks have seen quite a bit of shakeup, the Super Soldier remains largely the same, and that's far from a bad thing.

How to get the Super Soldier in Borderlands 4

You can farm the Super Soldier legendary shield from Vile Lictor in the Umbral Foundry in the Windspear region of Terminus Range. Vile Lictor is the final boss of this region, meaning you'll first have to unlock Terminus Range during the early campaign mission One Fell Swoop, and then progress through the snowy Terminus Range region until you reach the His Vile Sanctum mission, which concludes this act.

At the end of this mission, you'll face off with Vile Lictor, and once you've beaten him for the first time, you can use Moxxi's Big Encore machine to respawn the boss and repeatedly farm him. Fingers crossed you'll get the lucky Super Soldier drop sooner rather than later, as Vile Lictor can be quite the challenge.

The Super Soldier's unique perk, Power Play, grants you an overshield when your shield is full, and you'll gain +25% fire rate, constant ammo regeneration, and bonus movement speed. It's the bonus fire rate and ammo regeneration that make the Super Soldier what it is, as it enables a number of great builds, like an ordnance Amon build, Nuclear Winter Harlowe build, and Vitriol Peacekeeper Rafa build. It's even better with additional parts on it, like Vagabond or Trigger Happy, for extra boosts when your shield isn't full.

Vile Lictor can also drop the Ruby's Grasp pistol, Blockbuster grenade, and four class mods: Vex's Injected Undead Eye, Rafa's Precise Instigator, Harlowe's Universal Generator, and Amon's Ember Blacksmith.