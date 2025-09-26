While repkits are your main source of healing in Borderlands 4, legendary repkits like the Triple Bypass turn them into offensive tools. Sometimes, though, you do just want some healing, and the Kill Spring does just that in spades.

This legendary repkit keeps you at full health thanks to seeking healing orbs. That might sound a little boring, but it's the perfect addition to glass cannon builds or those with skills that give you bonuses based on your health. Like the Bod legendary shotgun, it's a bit of a pain to get though, so here's what you need to do.

How to get the Kill Spring in Borderlands 4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox)

You can get the Kill Spring legendary repkit from the Axemaul boss at the end of the Toil of Spoiling Vis mine, in the centre of Dominion's Carcadia District, near The Lockaway safehouse. To unlock the Dominion region, you must first complete all three outer regions' main missions: Fadefields, Terminus Range, and Carcadia Burn. Just progress the campaign and you'll eventually enter Dominion—it'll take upwards of 25 hours, if not more, for most players.

When you do finally unlock Dominion, it'll be through the Carcadia District, so you'll be near the Toil of Spoiling Vis mine (and have access to fast travel points). Since you need to progress the story to reach this area, you'll have already completed the Shadow of the Mountain quest too, which is required to access the abandoned Auger mines.

As mentioned, the Kill Spring has the unique Blood Siphon trait, which converts 100% of any excess damage on kills into healing orbs that seek out allies (including you). Once you've got a strong build, so long as you're killing trash mobs, you'll be spawning healing orbs without even actively using the repkit's charge—you'll still have it available when you need a quick stim.

This near constant healing is great for melee playstyles, like an Arc-Knives Rafa build or Onslaughter Amon build, since you're typically in the thick of it taking heavy damage. However, it's also perfect if you're using skills like Harlowe's Core Sample and Keep Ice on That, or Vex's incredible Blood Shot, which give you bonuses based on the fullness of your health.