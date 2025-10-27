Battlefield 6 dataminers claim mysterious 'granite' files related to this week's patch could be a shadowdrop for its battle royale mode
Don't take this for granite—I mean, granted. Shoot.
The Battlefield 6 leaker and dataminer community was all in a tizzy late last week—see, we've known that BF6 is getting a battle royale mode for a while, just not when. Well, turns out 'when' could be as soon as tomorrow, per a group of known Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty leakers.
X account ModernWarzone (who exposed that very bad bong gun in Black Ops 6 last year) writes: "A new content drop for Battlefield 6 that is NOT Season 1 codenamed 'Granite' with release date of October 28th has been datamined from the EA App." The screenshot, shared here by user YourAkhiNeo, states that "Granite" has a "playablestartdate" of October 28, 2025.
Tom Henderson, who had a Grand Theft Auto 6 leak corroborated by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier last year, writes: "Can confirm Granite is the codename for the BR." ModernWarzone also claims that the mode will be officially called "Battlefield: RedSec."
That's not to say you should take any of this for granite—dangit, granted—but those crying shadowdrop have at least had some hits in the past. Although considering the sheer scale of the October 28 patch already, it does seem like a lot for DICE to put on its plate.
BF6 is already issuing weapon dispersion, lighting, animation, UI, audio, and spawning fixes. Throwing another potential grenade into the glitch pile does seem yet another plate to spin. On the other hand, it's a solid way to keep drumming up hype for Season 1, especially since players aren't that pleased with the grindy challenges EA has saddled them with.
It also might explain why DICE is waiting 38 days to release two new maps. As FPS-head and fellow PC Gamer writer Morgan Park observed last week: "maybe for some reason, BF Studios wanted to stack its first post-launch season with the strongest possible lineup—perhaps to coincide with the surprise drop of the battle royale mode sometime soon?"
If these leaks are confirmed tomorrow, then Morgan's gut might've just outright called it. We'll be finding out soon, either way.
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
