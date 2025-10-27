EA confirms free-to-play Battlefield 6 battle royale is coming out tomorrow
Battlefield: Redsec arrives on October 28.
It's no secret that Battlefield 6 will be getting a battle royale mode: Of course it will, obviously, but also EA has already explicitly said it will. What it hasn't said is when that mode will go live, but now it has--and it's coming tomorrow, October 28, the same day as the launch of Battlefield 6 season 1.
Specifically, according to today's surprise post on X, Redsec will arrive at 8 am PT/11 am ET/4 pm UK.
Eyes up.Plates on.#REDSEC arrives tomorrow at 8:00 PT / 15:00 UTC 🔴🔔 set reminder: https://t.co/xuRd1LETVr pic.twitter.com/Lpi7sufuayOctober 27, 2025
The announcement follows numerous leaks of the battle royale mode's rollout date, as well as its title, Battlefield: Redsec. Notable as well is that the battle royale mode, like it's Call of Duty counterpart Warzone, is free to play.
No further details, like how the free-to-play battle royale mode will intersect with the definitely not-free-to-play Battlefield 6, have been revealed at this point, and the teaser on X—four soldiers, seemingly of different classes, walking away from a downed airliner in a burning residential neighborhood, doesn't tell us much either.
That suggests to me that this is EA scrambling in a rapid reaction to the leaks, but it doesn't really matter because there won't be much of a wait—all will be revealed tomorrow.
