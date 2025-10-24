EA is making Battlefield 6 challenges less horrendous, but due to 'the scale of challenges,' it'll take a while

Today EA spilled the beans on Battlefield 6's first major patch arriving October 28, including tweaks to weapon bloom, movement, and the sun. That's all well and good, but I want to know when challenges will be less aggravating. The answer? Not now, but maybe next time.

"We’ve seen all your feedback about the challenges and their criteria, the team’s working on a series of improvements to make challenges more straightforward to understand and faster to complete," today's blog post reads.

For those who haven't had the displeasure of grinding challenges required to unlock many gadgets and guns in Battlefield 6, their requirements range from unreasonable, to annoying, to straight up broken.

Suppress 300 enemy players? Sounds simple, except the definition of suppression is a moving target (or currently broken). Repair 6,000 vehicle HP in a single round? Yea sure, right after I learn to levitate on command. Land 150 sniper rifle headshots at over 200 meters? Do I look like James McAvoy in critically acclaimed (citation required) 2008 action thriller Wanted to you?

As they are now, it's as if Battlefield Studios wrote challenges designed to take months or years to achieve at a reasonable pace. That's not a bad thing itself—the Battlefield sickos appreciate long-term goals—but perplexingly, the devs decided to gate fundamental kit behind them instead of, say, a merit badge that says "good job, you're officially John Battlefield."

So challenges changes are coming, but not immediately. BF Studios is still figuring out the new numbers, and because of "the scale of challenges," it'll take "at least two" patches to address them all. To start, it's considering the following changes to a few of the most-hated ones:

Class Assignment - Assault 1 - Get kills while using the Adrenaline Injector - 30 to 3

Class Assignment - Engineer Expert 3 - Repair Vehicles in a Match - From 6000 to 1000

Weapon Assignment - Deadeye 2 - Get headshot kills over 200m with Sniper Rifles - from 150 to 5 (In addition, a later game update will reduce the 200m distance)

That's, uh, a pretty dramatic reduction. In the case of Assault 1 and Deadeye 2, we're talking about a shift from challenges you could spend all night on and barely make progress, to little chores you could wrap up in a match or two.

Battlefield 6 could use these improvements yesterday, so it's a bummer the first round of challenge tweaks won't even clear the Season 1 patch. For now, I recommend you don't break your back trying to finish challenges that will be 10 times easier a few weeks from now—or do, and earn eternal bragging rights that nobody will care about.