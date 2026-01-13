One of the most intriguing plotlines in Fallout season 2 may have just been spoiled by *checks notes* Funko Pop

Fallout season 2 episode 5 isn't even out yet, and it seems like a minor plotline has already been spoiled for us by none other than Funko Pop. Who would've thought, huh? If you've dodged the spoiler so far and want to go into the next episode of Fallout innocent, turn away now. Everyone else, come revel in the absurdity.

Images of Funko Pop's new line of figures based on Fallout season 2 have started to pop up online, and they appear to spoil a pretty major part of the Legion plotline (spotted by Eurogamer).

We first get to see the Legion towards the end of episode 2 when Lucy leads an injured slave back to the barracks, where what remains of Caesar's troops are split in two, warring over the next rightful successor. This is also where we meet Macaulay Culkin's character Lacerta Legate for the first time.

We then leave the Legion in a state of disarray in episode 3. After the Ghoul rescues Lucy by bargaining her life for the whereabouts of NCR's last camp, the pair leave the barracks only for some explosives to go off (presumably set by the Ghoul), triggering an all-out war between the two factions. We don't get to see who wins—Lucy and the Ghoul both just walk away to continue their journey.

But I guess we won't have to wait long to find out who the winner is, because Funko Pop has seemingly beaten the show to the punchline. Among the new figures is a Caesar funko pop, and the thing is, it doesn't look like the Caesar we see in the show—it actually looks like Macaulay Culkin's character, because well, he's blond.

The character of Lacerta is a Legate, which is a pretty high rank in the Legion, second in command even, so what we can infer by this is that the current Caesar of his faction kicks the bucket, and Culkin takes command. There's nothing else to confirm it, but it would be a fitting progression for his character, because come on, it's Macaulay Culkin for crying out loud—he couldn't be sat at second in command forever, he's a first in command kind of guy.

Worst-case scenario, we've got to wait until the last episode airs on February 4 to know whether this Funko Pop is actually spoiler-worthy or just a poor imitation. But episode 5 does go up tomorrow, so maybe we'll get lucky and know for sure sooner rather than later.