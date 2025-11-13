Like clockwork, it's that time of the year again: a brand-new Call of Duty. As much as it's easy to poke fun at, I can't hide the fact that I'm always looking forward to sinking hundreds of hours into unlocking Mastery camos. So if you've been waiting for the Black Ops 7 release date like I have, then it's a good idea to know exactly what time the game goes live in your region.

I'll say right now that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 doesn't make this simple, as the game actually launches at different times on PC and console, so it's not just your time zone you need to worry about.

Alongside that, I'll also go over Black Ops 7 pre-load details so you don't have to sit there for hours on launch day like a chump. All that said, here's the Black Ops 7 release time for each region so you know when you can start playing.

Black Ops 7 launches on Friday, November 14, in most territories, though it'll actually be Thursday, November 13, on the West Coast. While it releases at a specific time in each region on PC, the console release is midnight in your time zone. Yes, that means it's possible to do the 'New Zealand trick' on consoles by changing your time zone.

Here's the release schedule for PC (Steam and Battle.net):

West Coast US: 9 pm PST on November 13

East Coast US: 12 am EST on November 14

UK: 5 am GMT on November 14

Europe: 6 am CET on November 14

Australia: 4 pm AEDT on November 14

As mentioned above, Black Ops 7 launches at midnight locally on console on Friday, November 14, which could be before the PC launch in your time zone depending on your region.

And if you're on console or using the Xbox App on PC, wondering specifically what time Black Ops 7 releases in New Zealand, convert November 14 at 12 am NZST to your time zone. For example, that's November 13 at 11 am in the UK and 4 am PST for the West Coast US. If you set your device to this region, you can get in early in your time zone.

How to preload Black Ops 7

You can now preload Black Ops 7 on all platforms just by purchasing the game and setting it to download. Given the game's file size is over 100GB on all platforms, it's certainly a wise idea.

Remember that, using the CoD HQ app, you can specify which parts of the game you'd like to download to save space. If you know you're never going to play the campaign mode, then there's no point having it installed.