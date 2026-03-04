Jump to:

Marathon launch times and release date

Bungie's new extraction shooter is almost here.

Marathon launch time: A close-up shot of looking Thief facing to the side but looking towards the camera with a stern expression.
After a less-than-ideal early reception last year, Bungie made the call to indefinitely delay Marathon while it returned to the drawing board somewhat. Now, it's officially back on the menu, and the Marathon launch time is drawing near.

But release is far from the end of Bungie's plans for Marathon, as it unveiled Season 1: Death is the First Step and gave us a look at what's to come later on in the roadmap. Controversially, it's also locked in mandatory server wipes roughly every three months, so don't get too precious about any loot you find at launch.

When is the Marathon unlock time?

Marathon releases on Thursday, March 5, at 6 pm UTC, on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. This works out as the following times in each region:

  • US Pacific: 10 am PST, March 5
  • US Eastern: 1 pm EST, March 5
  • UK: 6 pm GMT, March 5
  • Central Europe: 7 pm CET, March 5
  • Australia: 5 am AEDT, March 6
  • New Zealand: 7 am NZDT, March 6

This comes just over three days after the end of the Server Slam, where we all had the opportunity to give Bungie's extraction shooter a test run. Bungie has taken a lot of the feedback on board and has even given us some interesting player stats, like how we extracted 145,822 cases of Premium Tick Milk and a whopping 384,866 Drinkable Cheeseburgers, for some reason.

Is there preloading for Marathon?

Yes, you can currently preload Marathon on all platforms if you've pre-ordered the game. Note that on PC, you'll need roughly double the game's overall size to be able to preload and decrypt the files on launch day—if you don't have space, just download it at launch. Marathon's only around 25 GB across all platforms, so it shouldn't take too long to download anyhow.

Marathon system requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Marathon on PC:

Part

Minimum

Recommended

Processor

Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory

8 GB RAM

16 GB RAM

Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4 GB) / Intel Arc A580 (8 GB, with ReBAR on)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB) / Intel Arc A770 (16 GB, with ReBAR on)

VRAM

6 GB

8 GB

OS

Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit

Direct X

Version 12

Version 12

