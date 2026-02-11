Black Ops 7's new best mode is a returning classic

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 isn't shy about its inspirations. It's no secret that the game pulls a lot from the Black Ops golden age, and the launch of Season 2 brings back an all timer in the form of Safeguard.

Originally introduced in Black Ops 3, Safeguard tasks two teams with escorting a robot across the map. It's one of the best modes in that game and its sequel, but it shines like never before in Black Ops 7.

(Image credit: Activision)

Safeguard feels right at home in Black Ops 7, so much so that it feels like it should've been a launch mode. It's nonstop action—like a never-ending Hardpoint—and it's perfect for casual players and camo grinders alike. Plus, with Black Ops 7's less restrictive open matchmaking, this new iteration of Safeguard takes me right back to the good old days.

Black Ops 7's fancy movement techniques let you get back into the action faster, preventing either side from controlling the robot for too long. Plus, BO7's high-tech gadgets like explosive Needle Drones and defensive Point Turrets can easily dislocate campers and push a dominant team off of the objective. Victory never feels out of reach.

(Image credit: Activision)

It also helps that Black Ops 7 features some of the most refined gunplay the series has ever seen. Safeguard hasn't been around since Black Ops 4, so we haven't seen it in roughly eight years (not counting COD Mobile). COD's gameplay has come a long way since then, and battling over that bot has never felt so good.

The feel of Safeguard has always varied from map to map, but I think the mode feels great on pretty much every Black Ops 7 map. Season 2 also added some Black Ops 2 nostalgia by bringing back the classic Slums map, and it feels perfect for Safeguard. One of BO3's best modes, one of BO2's best maps, and BO7's satisfying gunplay are a match made in heaven. Black Ops 2's Yemen is also returning mid-season (renamed Cliff Town), and I'm stoked to see what Safeguard plays like there.

(Image credit: Activision)

Black Ops 7 is at its best when you're playing objective-based game modes. The maps flow incredibly well, and being able to predict spawns and keep track of enemy movement is a core part of the game. Sometimes, you just want to kick back with a fast-paced mode like TDM, though.

Safeguard is the best of both worlds. It gives you something to focus on, a place where the action always concentrates. Despite that, there's no need to worry about the other team spawn trapping you like in Domination or a sweaty six-stack constantly rotating to the next Hardpoint. Safeguard is the ultimate mode to chill with your friends or work on your camo grind.

(Image credit: Activision)

With Season 2, Black Ops 7 continues a trend of bringing back classic Black Ops maps and modes, but unlike some other recent COD games, there's also no shortage of original stuff. The returning content isn't just a crutch to fill a checklist, and they really feel like bonus goodies instead of seasonal filler. It's the difference between "oh, Safeguard is back…" and "oh, Safeguard is back!"

There's still more exciting stuff on the horizon for Black Ops 7, including a reimagined Blackout battle royale experience, and I highly recommend giving the new season a chance.